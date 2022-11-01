Marseille 0-0 Tottenham LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Dan Kilpatrick and Matt Verri
·13 min read
Marseille 0-0 Tottenham LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Marseille vs Tottenham - LIVE!

It’s all on the line in Group D as Tottenham travel to face Marseille tonight in the Champions League. Spurs sit top of the group going into the final match and a point will see them into the knockout stages, and would be enough to seal top spot should Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt play out a draw. Victory would confirm Tottenham as group winners.

Defeat though and it will be Europa League football for Spurs after Christmas, with Marseille having to go all-out for the three points they need to keep their Champions League campaign alive. The pressure is well and truly on, a week after Antonio Conte’s side were inches away from winning the group with a match to spare.

VAR denied Harry Kane though in the final seconds, with Conte shown a red card in the aftermath and as a result he is banned from both the touchline and Spurs’ dressing room tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Marseille vs Tottenham latest news

  • Kick-off: 8pm BST, Stade Velodrome

  • How to watch: BT Sport 2

  • Marseille team news: Sanchez and Guendouzi start

  • Tottenham team news: Lucas in front three

  • Conte banned from touchline and dressing room

  • Evening Standard prediction

Olympique de Marseille 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

20:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Pretty much Son’s first involved, and it’s to be clattered on the halfway line by Mbemba. Floated ball up to the Spurs forward, and Mbemba smashes into Son as he challenges for the header.

Looks a really painful one, play will be stopped while he gets some treatment. Camera turns to Conte in the stands - he’s not looking particularly excited with what he’s seen.

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Tottenham cannot get out, Kane hasn’t had a kick.

Ball falls to Clauss in the box, tight angle but he fires the shot across the face of goal. Lloris always fairly confident it’s going wide.

20:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Really sharp from Sanchez and Lloris has to make a smart save.

Ball comes to the Chilean with his back to goal in the box, swivels with his first touch and gets a shot away with his second, turned behind for a corner.

Marseille need to make their dominance count.

20:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Spurs just happy to keep the ball on the rare occasions they get it, no real desire to get it forward.

If the plan is just to quieten the home fans as soon as possible, it’s not working.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Velodrome

20:16 , Matt Verri

If it wasn’t already obviously, the first 13 minutes have underlined that this will be a real test of character for Spurs. Marseille are dominating the ball and putting Spurs under pressure.

Both the visitors wing-backs have already been skinned and Spurs’ front three have barely had a touch.

20:13 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Sessegnon trips Tavares, Marseille man stays on his feet and continues on his merry way down the left wing, until Sessegnon gets back and properly brings him down. Not the best defending you’ll ever see, bit lucky to avoid a booking.

Poor ball in, headed away by Hojbjerg at the near post.

20:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Bailly was an injury doubt before the match and his night is coming to a very premature end. Centre-back is down and will be limping off, can’t continue. Gigot on in his place.

Spurs starting to see a bit more of the ball, slowly growing into the match.

20:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Players from both teams on the floor expecting the whistle to go for a free-kick, but the referee continues to wave play on.

Comes to Sanchez 30 yards out, decides not to run at the Spurs defence and goes for goal instead. Dragged well wide.

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: It’s all Marseille early on, getting success in wide areas. Spurs yet to offer any sort of threat in attack.

Brilliant ball over the top and Sanchez is in behind, offside flag goes up. Just about the right call.

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: First chance of the match!

Ball whipped into the Spurs box, Sanchez gets across his man and flicks the header towards the far post, just rolls wide. Lloris wasn’t getting there.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: It’s actually Sessegnon at right wing-back, with Perisic on the left. Dier on the right of the back three, Lenglet in the middle.

Marseille with plenty of the ball early on, Tavares can’t quite bring it down in the box and Dier hacks it away.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

Underway in Marseille - it’s all on the line!

Here we go!

19:54 , Matt Verri

Five minutes until kick-off in France.

Players are in the tunnel, crowd it’s safe to say are very much ready. Let the fun begin.

Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini on pre-match duties...

19:47 , Matt Verri

“Routine doesn’t change, we prepared with Antonio until we arrived here. The dressing room is quite calm, we are motivated and ready to play this match.

“We slept very well [last night]. We enjoyed the fireworks, but they were a bit short!”

Not long now!

19:42 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in just over 15 minutes.

Here’s what it looked like outside the stadium a little earlier - expect something similar inside over the next couple of hours!

Warm-up time!

19:38 , Matt Verri

Time for Spurs to prove steel

19:32 , Matt Verri

In Antonio Conte’s mind, Tottenham would already be through to the Champions League knockouts if they more consistently behaved like a bigger club.

A furious Conte was convinced that the VAR would not have been brave enough to disallow Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal against Sporting Lisbon last week if Spurs were a “top team” — by which he meant a side such as Real Madrid or Liverpool, who know how to win this competition.

If the decision had gone Spurs’ way, they would already be through to the last-16 as group winners, and tonight’s match in Marseille would be a welcome dead-rubber.

Instead, the occasion will go a long way to determining if their first half of the season has been a success or failure, and even colour perceptions of Conte’s work in his first year at the club.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Told you...

19:26 , Matt Verri

Home fans right up for this!

19:20 , Matt Verri

Whatever happens, you feel it’s going to be a really uncomfortable night for Spurs in France.

Going to be tested massively with it set to be a crazy atmosphere in the stadium, if the scenes outside are anything to go by.

Hojbjerg wants Spurs to step up

19:13 , Matt Verri

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has called on Tottenham to come together and “fill the role” of banned head coach Antonio Conte against Marseille tonight.

The Italian will not be allowed to communicate with his players or staff from stepping off the team bus at the stadium until 15 minutes after full-time.

He is set to watch the game in the stands, alongside his brother Gianluca, an analyst who will be in communication with the bench, while Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini and first-team coach Ryan Mason lead the side.

“Of course your head coach is a massive part of a team. Luckily he has a very good staff and players that are well aware of what he expects from them,” the Dane said.

Read the full story here

(AP)
(AP)

Spurs in the building!

19:05 , Matt Verri

Conte goes for preferred shape

18:59 , Matt Verri

It’s a 3-4-3 for Tottenham in France, as Lucas starts in the front three and Bissouma has to settle for a place on the bench.

Dier looks to be on the right of the back three in the absence of Romero, with Lenglet in the middle. Perisic starts at right wing-back, with all of Doherty, Spence and Emerson on the bench.

For Marseille, Sanchez, Guendouzi and Tavares start against their former north London rivals, with Bailly also involved. Payet and Kolasinac are both among the substitutes.

Marseille team news

18:52 , Matt Verri

Marseille XI: Lopez, Mbemba, Bailly, Balerdi, Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares, Guendouzi, Harit, Sanchez

Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Gigot, Gerson, Payet, Suarez, Under, Kolasinac, Kabore, Blanco

Tottenham team news

18:46 , Matt Verri

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Lenglet, Dier, Davies; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Royal, Spence, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, White, Bissouma, Sarr, Gil

How Spurs won in north London...

18:40 , Matt Verri

Two headers, five minutes apart.

Richarlison was the hero when these sides met earlier in the season, as the Brazilian ensured Spurs got the better of ten-man Marseille.

Those were his first goals for the club, and he was visibly emotional after the match.

Going to be quite the atmosphere

18:33 , Matt Verri

Sanchez with extra motivation

18:28 , Matt Verri

Alexis Sanchez is hoping that the strong ex-Arsenal contingent at Marseille can help fire the French side past Tottenham tonight.

Along with the Chilean, Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac could all start tonight.

“I have some great memories with everyone at the club, especially the fans,” Sanchez said of his time at Arsenal. “Beating Spurs every time was a great joy. It was very special and those are memories that I hold dear to my heart.

“Every single player has motivation to play and win. We all want to bring the victory back. In the dressing room, there is a lot of passion. Playing in front of the fans with their atmosphere is super important and that will drive us on.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Noisy night in Marseille...

18:21 , Matt Verri

Fireworks were let off outside Tottenham’s team hotel overnight in the early hours of this morning.

The Spurs squad and staff were disturbed by firecrackers at 1am and 4.30am as Marseille supporters aimed to give their side an edge ahead of the decider, which kicks off at 9pm local time.

Read the full story on that here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Conte not involved tonight

18:14 , Matt Verri

Spurs thought last week they had both qualification and top spot sewn up when Harry Kane scored a 95th-minute winner against Sporting, only for VAR to controversially rule it out for offside.

In the fallout, which saw wild Spurs celebrations quickly cut short, and then a four-minute wait for VAR to rule out the goal, manager Antonio Conte was sent off.

Players surrounded referee Danny Makkelie, and Conte then stepped onto the field to question the Dutchman, resulting in a red card.

Conte will not only be banned from sitting in the dugout tonight but also from the dressing room before, during and after the game due to UEFA’s strict stance.

The Spurs boss told reporters: “It’s a pity, especially because I didn’t insult anyone, and [the red card was] only because I came on the pitch ... I think [the ban] is too much.”

(AP)
(AP)

Group D permutations

18:07 , Matt Verri

Tottenham win

Victory would guarantee Tottenham’s progress as group winners and set up a round-of-16 tie against a runner-up from another group in February and March. As it stands, that could mean a meeting with Antonio Conte’s former club Inter Milan, their city rivals AC Milan or Borussia Dortmund.

Draw

A point would give Spurs a place in the knockouts and they can still top the group with a draw, provided Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt also share the spoils in Portugal.

But if there is a winner in Lisbon, Spurs would finish as runners-up and potentially face a side such as Bayern Munich.

Tottenham lose

A defeat would mean Spurs are eliminated from the Champions League and drop down into the Europa League via a third-place finish because Sporting have a better head-to-head record from their two meetings. They cannot finish bottom of Group D.

(AP)
(AP)

Evening Standard prediction

18:00 , Matt Verri

Spurs made fairly easy work of Marseille in their first group game but the pressure is really on this time, and the home fans will make it their mission to create the most hostile of atmospheres.

There is no doubting who has the better squad, but this will come down to who holds their nerve best. Spurs just need a point to qualify - a win would see them top the group - and we think they will get it.

A 2-2 draw.

Tottenham team news

17:53 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for tonight’s Champions League decider.

Suffering with calf and hamstring injuries, respectively, the two forward once again miss out for Spurs. Cristian Romero will also sit out the visit to the south of France, missing a third game in four as he continues to struggle with muscle fatigue.

Davinson Sanchez is likely to deputise on the right of the back three, with Eric Dier expected to return to the middle centre-half role after being rested in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kane.

(AP)
(AP)

Marseille team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Eric Bailly should return from injury for the hosts, but Papa Gueye did not train before the match.

There are a whole host of former Arsenal players looking to be the hero against Spurs - Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Sead Kolasinac could all be involved.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Marseille vs Tottenham!

It’s an absolutely huge night of Champions League football, with the final round of Group D fixtures set to decide everything.

Spurs are top as it stands, but Marseille in fourth are only two points behind. A win or a draw and Tottenham will be in the last 16, defeat and it’s Europa League football in the New Year. No pressure.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Stade Velodrome.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner