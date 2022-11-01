Marseille 0-0 Tottenham LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Marseille vs Tottenham - LIVE!

It’s all on the line in Group D as Tottenham travel to face Marseille tonight in the Champions League. Spurs sit top of the group going into the final match and a point will see them into the knockout stages, and would be enough to seal top spot should Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt play out a draw. Victory would confirm Tottenham as group winners.

Defeat though and it will be Europa League football for Spurs after Christmas, with Marseille having to go all-out for the three points they need to keep their Champions League campaign alive. The pressure is well and truly on, a week after Antonio Conte’s side were inches away from winning the group with a match to spare.

VAR denied Harry Kane though in the final seconds, with Conte shown a red card in the aftermath and as a result he is banned from both the touchline and Spurs’ dressing room tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Olympique de Marseille 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

20:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Pretty much Son’s first involved, and it’s to be clattered on the halfway line by Mbemba. Floated ball up to the Spurs forward, and Mbemba smashes into Son as he challenges for the header.

Looks a really painful one, play will be stopped while he gets some treatment. Camera turns to Conte in the stands - he’s not looking particularly excited with what he’s seen.

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Tottenham cannot get out, Kane hasn’t had a kick.

Ball falls to Clauss in the box, tight angle but he fires the shot across the face of goal. Lloris always fairly confident it’s going wide.

20:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Really sharp from Sanchez and Lloris has to make a smart save.

Ball comes to the Chilean with his back to goal in the box, swivels with his first touch and gets a shot away with his second, turned behind for a corner.

Marseille need to make their dominance count.

20:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Spurs just happy to keep the ball on the rare occasions they get it, no real desire to get it forward.

If the plan is just to quieten the home fans as soon as possible, it’s not working.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Velodrome

20:16 , Matt Verri

If it wasn’t already obviously, the first 13 minutes have underlined that this will be a real test of character for Spurs. Marseille are dominating the ball and putting Spurs under pressure.

Both the visitors wing-backs have already been skinned and Spurs’ front three have barely had a touch.

20:13 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Sessegnon trips Tavares, Marseille man stays on his feet and continues on his merry way down the left wing, until Sessegnon gets back and properly brings him down. Not the best defending you’ll ever see, bit lucky to avoid a booking.

Poor ball in, headed away by Hojbjerg at the near post.

20:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Bailly was an injury doubt before the match and his night is coming to a very premature end. Centre-back is down and will be limping off, can’t continue. Gigot on in his place.

Spurs starting to see a bit more of the ball, slowly growing into the match.

20:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Players from both teams on the floor expecting the whistle to go for a free-kick, but the referee continues to wave play on.

Comes to Sanchez 30 yards out, decides not to run at the Spurs defence and goes for goal instead. Dragged well wide.

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: It’s all Marseille early on, getting success in wide areas. Spurs yet to offer any sort of threat in attack.

Brilliant ball over the top and Sanchez is in behind, offside flag goes up. Just about the right call.

20:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: First chance of the match!

Ball whipped into the Spurs box, Sanchez gets across his man and flicks the header towards the far post, just rolls wide. Lloris wasn’t getting there.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: It’s actually Sessegnon at right wing-back, with Perisic on the left. Dier on the right of the back three, Lenglet in the middle.

Marseille with plenty of the ball early on, Tavares can’t quite bring it down in the box and Dier hacks it away.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

Underway in Marseille - it’s all on the line!

Here we go!

19:54 , Matt Verri

Five minutes until kick-off in France.

Players are in the tunnel, crowd it’s safe to say are very much ready. Let the fun begin.

Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini on pre-match duties...

19:47 , Matt Verri

“Routine doesn’t change, we prepared with Antonio until we arrived here. The dressing room is quite calm, we are motivated and ready to play this match.

“We slept very well [last night]. We enjoyed the fireworks, but they were a bit short!”

Not long now!

19:42 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in just over 15 minutes.

Here’s what it looked like outside the stadium a little earlier - expect something similar inside over the next couple of hours!

Warm-up time!

19:38 , Matt Verri

Time for Spurs to prove steel

19:32 , Matt Verri

In Antonio Conte’s mind, Tottenham would already be through to the Champions League knockouts if they more consistently behaved like a bigger club.

A furious Conte was convinced that the VAR would not have been brave enough to disallow Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal against Sporting Lisbon last week if Spurs were a “top team” — by which he meant a side such as Real Madrid or Liverpool, who know how to win this competition.

If the decision had gone Spurs’ way, they would already be through to the last-16 as group winners, and tonight’s match in Marseille would be a welcome dead-rubber.

Instead, the occasion will go a long way to determining if their first half of the season has been a success or failure, and even colour perceptions of Conte’s work in his first year at the club.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Told you...

19:26 , Matt Verri

Home fans right up for this!

19:20 , Matt Verri

Whatever happens, you feel it’s going to be a really uncomfortable night for Spurs in France.

Going to be tested massively with it set to be a crazy atmosphere in the stadium, if the scenes outside are anything to go by.

Hojbjerg wants Spurs to step up

19:13 , Matt Verri

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has called on Tottenham to come together and “fill the role” of banned head coach Antonio Conte against Marseille tonight.

The Italian will not be allowed to communicate with his players or staff from stepping off the team bus at the stadium until 15 minutes after full-time.

He is set to watch the game in the stands, alongside his brother Gianluca, an analyst who will be in communication with the bench, while Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini and first-team coach Ryan Mason lead the side.

“Of course your head coach is a massive part of a team. Luckily he has a very good staff and players that are well aware of what he expects from them,” the Dane said.

Read the full story here

(AP)

Spurs in the building!

19:05 , Matt Verri

Conte goes for preferred shape

18:59 , Matt Verri

It’s a 3-4-3 for Tottenham in France, as Lucas starts in the front three and Bissouma has to settle for a place on the bench.

Dier looks to be on the right of the back three in the absence of Romero, with Lenglet in the middle. Perisic starts at right wing-back, with all of Doherty, Spence and Emerson on the bench.

For Marseille, Sanchez, Guendouzi and Tavares start against their former north London rivals, with Bailly also involved. Payet and Kolasinac are both among the substitutes.

Marseille team news

18:52 , Matt Verri

Marseille XI: Lopez, Mbemba, Bailly, Balerdi, Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares, Guendouzi, Harit, Sanchez

Subs: Ngapandouetnbu, Gigot, Gerson, Payet, Suarez, Under, Kolasinac, Kabore, Blanco

Tottenham team news

18:46 , Matt Verri

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Lenglet, Dier, Davies; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Royal, Spence, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, White, Bissouma, Sarr, Gil

How Spurs won in north London...

18:40 , Matt Verri

Two headers, five minutes apart.

Richarlison was the hero when these sides met earlier in the season, as the Brazilian ensured Spurs got the better of ten-man Marseille.

Those were his first goals for the club, and he was visibly emotional after the match.

Going to be quite the atmosphere

18:33 , Matt Verri

Sanchez with extra motivation

18:28 , Matt Verri

Alexis Sanchez is hoping that the strong ex-Arsenal contingent at Marseille can help fire the French side past Tottenham tonight.

Along with the Chilean, Nuno Tavares, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac could all start tonight.

“I have some great memories with everyone at the club, especially the fans,” Sanchez said of his time at Arsenal. “Beating Spurs every time was a great joy. It was very special and those are memories that I hold dear to my heart.

“Every single player has motivation to play and win. We all want to bring the victory back. In the dressing room, there is a lot of passion. Playing in front of the fans with their atmosphere is super important and that will drive us on.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Noisy night in Marseille...

18:21 , Matt Verri

Fireworks were let off outside Tottenham’s team hotel overnight in the early hours of this morning.

The Spurs squad and staff were disturbed by firecrackers at 1am and 4.30am as Marseille supporters aimed to give their side an edge ahead of the decider, which kicks off at 9pm local time.

Read the full story on that here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Conte not involved tonight

18:14 , Matt Verri

Spurs thought last week they had both qualification and top spot sewn up when Harry Kane scored a 95th-minute winner against Sporting, only for VAR to controversially rule it out for offside.

In the fallout, which saw wild Spurs celebrations quickly cut short, and then a four-minute wait for VAR to rule out the goal, manager Antonio Conte was sent off.

Players surrounded referee Danny Makkelie, and Conte then stepped onto the field to question the Dutchman, resulting in a red card.

Conte will not only be banned from sitting in the dugout tonight but also from the dressing room before, during and after the game due to UEFA’s strict stance.

The Spurs boss told reporters: “It’s a pity, especially because I didn’t insult anyone, and [the red card was] only because I came on the pitch ... I think [the ban] is too much.”

(AP)

Group D permutations

18:07 , Matt Verri

Tottenham win

Victory would guarantee Tottenham’s progress as group winners and set up a round-of-16 tie against a runner-up from another group in February and March. As it stands, that could mean a meeting with Antonio Conte’s former club Inter Milan, their city rivals AC Milan or Borussia Dortmund.

Draw

A point would give Spurs a place in the knockouts and they can still top the group with a draw, provided Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt also share the spoils in Portugal.

But if there is a winner in Lisbon, Spurs would finish as runners-up and potentially face a side such as Bayern Munich.

Tottenham lose

A defeat would mean Spurs are eliminated from the Champions League and drop down into the Europa League via a third-place finish because Sporting have a better head-to-head record from their two meetings. They cannot finish bottom of Group D.

(AP)

Evening Standard prediction

18:00 , Matt Verri

Spurs made fairly easy work of Marseille in their first group game but the pressure is really on this time, and the home fans will make it their mission to create the most hostile of atmospheres.

There is no doubting who has the better squad, but this will come down to who holds their nerve best. Spurs just need a point to qualify - a win would see them top the group - and we think they will get it.

A 2-2 draw.

Tottenham team news

17:53 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for tonight’s Champions League decider.

Suffering with calf and hamstring injuries, respectively, the two forward once again miss out for Spurs. Cristian Romero will also sit out the visit to the south of France, missing a third game in four as he continues to struggle with muscle fatigue.

Davinson Sanchez is likely to deputise on the right of the back three, with Eric Dier expected to return to the middle centre-half role after being rested in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kane.

(AP)

Marseille team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Eric Bailly should return from injury for the hosts, but Papa Gueye did not train before the match.

There are a whole host of former Arsenal players looking to be the hero against Spurs - Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Sead Kolasinac could all be involved.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Dan Kilpatrick providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Marseille vs Tottenham!

It’s an absolutely huge night of Champions League football, with the final round of Group D fixtures set to decide everything.

Spurs are top as it stands, but Marseille in fourth are only two points behind. A win or a draw and Tottenham will be in the last 16, defeat and it’s Europa League football in the New Year. No pressure.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Stade Velodrome.