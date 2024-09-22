Marotta: ‘Inter have everything to lose against Milan’

Inter President Beppe Marotta warns as favourites the reigning champions have ‘everything to lose’ against troubled rivals Milan, so need to keep ramping up the intensity.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The recent dominance of the Nerazzurri in this fixture cannot be overstated, as they have won the last six meetings with their city cousins.

That included last season’s Scudetto decider, which also means they beat their rivals to the 20th Serie A title and therefore have two stars on their jerseys.

Marotta admits Inter are derby favourites

“Everyone is fired up to give their best for this big fixture,” Marotta told DAZN.

The Nerazzurri have won the last six editions of the Milan Derby, so how do they handle being the favourites?

“This squad has grown over the last two years, it knows that it has everything to lose tonight, and so requires even more character, motivation and focus, because we are the favourites. That has been drilled into the heads of the coach, the players and all of us.”

This will be the 18th Milan Derby for Marotta at Inter, but notably the first since he was promoted from CEO to President in the summer.

“Clearly, every derby has a special flavour to it. The fans expect a great deal and so we need even more concentration and motivation, without looking at the table,” concluded the chief.