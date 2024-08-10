Marlins unable to spoil Luis Arraez’s homecoming in 6-2 loss to the San Diego Padres

Despite playing just over a year’s worth of games with the Miami Marlins, infielder Luis Arraez holds deep reverence for the 305.

“I didn’t want to sleep last night. I was tired, but I didn’t want to sleep because [LoanDepot] Park is beautiful,” Arraez said. “A lot of fans supported me. There’s a lot of community, [particularly] Latin community here and I hope they come in to watch the game.”

If Arraez appears a bit sentimental, that is because he has every reason to be.

During his short stint in Miami, the Venezuelan product won his second batting title, became the first Marlins player to hit for the cycle, represented his country at the World Baseball Classic and played a significant role in clinching an unlikely postseason berth for the Marlins.

But once the 2024 season began and the team fell quickly out of playoff contention, President of Operations Peter Bendix had to make some difficult decisions.

The newly minted Marlins executive made the difficult choice to trade the 27-year old infielder to the San Diego Padres (65-52) in early May in exchange for four prospects: pitcher Wook-suk Go, first baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielder Jakob Marsee and outfielder Dillon Head.

Arraez is considered to be among the best contact hitters in the MLB, but concerns about his defense at second base and lack of slugging have diminished his value. Moreover, it appears that the Marlins (43-74) have already found their contact hitter of the future in Xavier Edwards, who the team also hopes can play a more premium defensive position at shortstop. In the past, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has been reticent to compare Edwards to the two-time batting champion, as the former only has 66 career games under his belt. But Arraez is not afraid to give Edwards his flowers.

“He can hit,” Arraez said. “He respects the game, so I love the guy.”

Recently, Arraez got to reunite with a couple of his former teammates, as pitchers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing were traded to San Diego towards the end of the trade deadline.

“I was excited when they traded both of those guys to San Diego because Hoeing and Scott are amazing people,” Arraez said. “Scott can close games and then Hoeing can pitch however he wants. He can start, he can relieve [or] he can close the game.”

Aug 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) reacts against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Despite an 0-4 performance through nine innings, Arraez’s single in the tenth inning helped kickstart a four run inning for the Padres, who defeated the Marlins 6-2 .

Both Arraez and Scott, who were both named All-Stars this season, caught the attention of Marlins fans for their play on the field. But for Schumaker, it was their demeanor and conduct off-the-field that distinguished their time in Miami.

“They’re great people first and foremost,” Schumaker said. “Luis is one of my favorite guys I’ve been around, baseball aside. Same with Tanner. Just fantastic people and there’s a reason why a team like San Diego went out and acquired them, because they know what winning looks like.”