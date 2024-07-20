Marlins host the Mets, look to continue home win streak

New York Mets (49-47, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (34-63, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Marlins: Roddery Munoz (1-4, 5.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -171, Marlins +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Miami has a 34-63 record overall and a 19-31 record in home games. The Marlins have a 24-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 49-47 record overall and a 23-21 record in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 RBI for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 11-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .248 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 14-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press