Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (25-64, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (30-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe (2-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Bryan Hoeing (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -113, White Sox -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter a matchup against the Chicago White Sox as losers of four straight games.

Miami has a 30-57 record overall and a 16-30 record at home. The Marlins have a 15-40 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has gone 9-35 on the road and 25-64 overall. The White Sox have gone 14-51 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 12 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Nick Gordon is 9-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a .244 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 19 walks and 41 RBI. Luis Robert is 12-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press