Marlins blanked by Phillies as Cristopher Sanchez tosses three-hit shutout

Cristopher Sanchez threw his first career shutout to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Friday.

Sanchez (6-3) allowed only three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Bryson Stott had an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly for all of the offense.

The Phillies placed standouts Bryce Harper (left hamstring strain) and Kyle Schwarber (left groin strain) on the 10-day injured list earlier on Friday.

The Marlins finished with only three hits.

Miami starter Kyle Tyler (0-1) gave up four hits and one run with four strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Nick Castellanos singled to begin the bottom of the seventh. Kody Clemens and Whit Merrifield each struck out. Castellanos stole second base and advanced to third on an error by Marlins catcher Ali Sanchez. Garrett Stubbs popped out to shortstop to end the threat.

In the eighth, Otto Lopez singled and advanced to second on Tim Anderson’s groundout to third. But the Marlins failed to drive him in as Emmanuel Rivera popped out to second and Vidal Brujan struck out swinging.

Johan Rojas hit a double to begin the bottom of the eighth and moved to third on a wild pitch. Stott followed with a sacrifice fly to left to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

The Marlins managed two hits through the first four innings, singles by Burger and Brujan.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Phillies put runners at first and third with one out. Brandon Marsh stole second but Castellanos flied out to shallow right. Clemens then struck out to end the threat.

Merrifield opened the fifth with a single and Stubbs followed with a single as Merrifield moved to third. Rojas then struck out and Stott hit an RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead. Ali Sanchez threw out Stott trying to steal second base to end the inning.

In the sixth, Cristopher Sanchez struck out the side.