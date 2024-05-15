Marlins beat Tigers 1-0 in 10 innings

DETROIT (AP) — Jesús Sánchez drove in Bryan De La Cruz with a 10th-inning groundout, and the Miami Marlins beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Both starters — Miami’s Ryan Weathers and Detroit’s Reese Olson — allowed three singles in a career-best eight innings. Olson struck out six, and Weathers finished with four strikeouts.

Josh Bell hit a leadoff single in the 10th against Alex Lange (0-3), moving De La Cruz to third. Sánchez then hit a bouncer to second that resulted in a forceout at second base.

A.J. Puk pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save.

Weathers matched a bit of family history; his father, David, allowed three hits in eight shutout innings for the Marlins against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 6, 1993. David Weathers spent most of his 19-season career as a reliever, only starting 69 games.

Weathers didn’t allow a baserunner until Wenceel Pérez led off the sixth with a grounder through the infield. Javier Báez then grounded into a double play.

The Tigers put two runners on against Tanner Scott (2-4) in the ninth, including Mark Canha reaching on the game’s only walk, but Riley Greene grounded out to end the inning.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Frelick homered for the first time this season, Joe Ross and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Milwaukee beat the Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh’s Nick Gonzales hit his first homer of the year, and Connor Joe also went deep for the Pirates.

Gonzales’ last homer was July 2 against the Brewers. Frelick hadn’t homered since Aug. 7 of last season, against the Pirates.

Frelick also made two diving catches in center field. He caught a sinking liner from Jared Triolo to end the second and made a play on the warning track to rob Andrew McCutchen of an extra-base hit in the eighth.

Joe homered with two outs in the ninth off Trevor Megill to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 4-3, but Megill struck out Jack Suwinski to earn his fifth save.

Ross (2-4) struck out six while allowing two hits, two runs and one walk in five innings. Bryan Hudson pitched two innings and Elvis Peguero worked the eighth without allowing anyone to reach base.

Story continues

PHILLIES 4, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched a four-hitter for his fourth major league shutout and the Philadelphia beat the slumping New York Mets for a two-game sweep.

Philadelphia scored twice in the third inning against starter Jose Buttó on a hit by pitch and a bases-loaded walk. Bryson Stott had a run-scoring single in the ninth and Alec Bohm doubled home a run to finish with two RBIs.

Nola (5-2) did the rest, throwing 109 pitches in his sixth career complete game and first since a five-hit shutout against Cincinnati in August 2022. He struck out eight and walked none. It was the third time in nine starts this season he lasted at least eight innings.

After giving up a bloop double and a single in the ninth, Nola retired Francisco Lindor on a routine flyball with runners at the corners to end it.

BRAVES 7, CUBS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and drove in four, Chris Sale pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and Atlanta beat the Chicago Cubs for their second straight shutout in the series.

Michael Harris II also homered for Atlanta, which has won six of seven. The Cubs were held to three hits by Sale and relievers Aaron Bummer and Jackson Stephens and have managed a combined eight hits while being outscored 9-0 in the first two games of the series.

Sale (6-1) had nine strikeouts, his third consecutive start with at least nine, and didn’t walk anybody. The right-hander won his fifth straight start.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon’s fielding error on Orlando Arcia’s grounder helped set up the Braves’ six-run fourth inning, including the homers by Harris and Olson. Five runs in the inning were unearned.

Taillion (3-1) allowed seven runs, two earned, in four innings.

YANKEES 5, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered and Carlos Rodón overcame a shaky start and worked six-plus strong inning as the New York Yankees beat Minnesota Twins 5-1.

Alex Verdugo added a two-run double for New York, which has won nine of 12. The Yankees continue to thrive in Minnesota where they are 29-15 all-time at Target Field and boast the highest winning percentage of any opponent at the park.

Rodón (4-2) allowed a leadoff home run to Ryan Jeffers in the bottom of the first inning and surrendered three hits in the frame. He gave up six hits overall and didn’t walk a batter, finishing with six strikeouts before being lifted following a leadoff single by Carlos Santana in the seventh. The 31-year-old left-hander had retired 11 in a row before Santana’s hit.

Rodón has allowed two runs or less in seven of his 10 starts this season. Ian Hamilton relieved Rodón and allowed a pinch-hit single by Edouard Julien, but came back to strand both runners. He pitched two scoreless innings, and Clay Holmes worked a perfect ninth.

Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (4-2), who had won three straight starts, surrendered a career high-tying 12 hits and five runs in five innings. Minnesota lost for just the fourth time in 21 games.

The Associated Press