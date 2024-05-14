Marlins aim to break road skid, play the Tigers

Miami Marlins (11-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-4, 4.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -185, Marlins +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Detroit Tigers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Detroit has a 10-11 record in home games and a 21-20 record overall. The Tigers have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

Miami is 5-15 on the road and 11-32 overall. The Marlins have gone 1-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 RBI for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is 12-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has eight doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Nick Gordon is 12-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 2-8, .245 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Marlins: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press