Marlie Packer warns rivals Red Roses ‘don’t have a limit’ after completing Women’s Six Nations grand slam

Marlie Packer led England to a sixth successive Six Nations crown (Getty Images)

Marlie Packer has hailed the Women’s Six Nations-winning Red Roses as the best side she has played in after England romped to another grand slam.

A sixth title in a row was secured in front of a febrile French crowd in Bordeaux, with Packer’s side showing their forward might to emerge 42-21 winners at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

It was the fifth time that England had crossed 40 points in a tournament that has seen them further surge clear of the chasing pack in a championship they have come to dominate.

And centurion Packer has warned their rivals that the Red Roses could yet go to another level ahead of a World Cup on home soil next summer.

“I don’t think so,” the England captain, a World Cup winner in 2014, said when asked if she had played in a better team. “I got asked the question earlier ‘where is the limit for this team?’ I don’t think we have a limit.

Marlie Packer believes this to be the best England side she has been a part of (Getty Images)

“We have 2025 on the horizon but we have got a lot of rugby to play from now to there. We will enjoy tonight and rightfully so, we worked really hard to get this grand slam.

“We have been working really hard to get to this place, it is not something we did overnight. I am super proud the girls and the way we performed today. It is a tough gig coming to France, the crowd were amazing they were constant the whole game. We reacted to that really well, we played some really good rugby out there.”

England have showcased a more expansive style in this tournament, opening up their attacking game under head coach John Mitchell and a larger coaching staff.

Mitchell highlighted the work of attack coach Lou Meadows and Sarah Hunter, the Red Roses’ most capped player who is now part of the coaching team.

The experienced New Zealander encouraged his side to keep setting benchmarks as they gear up for a home tournament and the prospect of selling out Twickenham for the World Cup final next year.

John Mitchell (right) has urged England to keep driving on towards a home World Cup (Getty Images)

“It has been an enjoyable tournament,” said Mitchell. “You never underestimate this tournament, it’s a great tournament.

“I think we’ve set a pretty good benchmark in this competition in terms of sending a message to everyone else in terms of how we want to play the game.

“We are still driven by filling Twickenham and the top tier. We got just as much energy today as France playing in front of full capacity and the girls deserve this kind of environment. They’ve earned it. They are big game players.”

England will next take on New Zealand and France in early September before travelling to defend their WXV1 title in Canada.