Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today's races

Following today’s racing tips? In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter?

Each day Marlborough brings you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.

From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered.

Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with “NB”.

So come back every morning for Marlborough’s daily selection. Note, tomorrow’s tips will appear towards the bottom of the page. Good luck.

Monday, September 25

Hamilton

1.45 Cosa Sara

2.20 Nominal Event

2.55 Chumbaa

3.30 Ayr Poet

4.05 Glendown

4.40 Global Spirit

5.15 Willingly

Leicester

2.05 Ceilidh

2.40 Without Flaw

3.15 Dosman

3.50 Sera Dawn

4.25 Doha NB

5.00 Spirit of Cahala

5.35 Believe You Me

Wolverhampton

4.55 Chiffa

5.30 tropical Air

6.00 Pen Portrait

6.30 Rewilding

7.00 Under Curfew

7.30 send In The Clouds

8.00 Tawtheef

8.30 Ticket To Alaska

Warwick

1.55 Hands Off

2.30 Allbetsoff

3.05 Glajou

3.40 Presenting Pete

4.15 Tikkinthebox

4.50 Chives

Marlborough Nap: Dosman, 3.15 Leicester

Whistler Nap: Nominal Event, 2.20 Hamilton

Tuesday, September 26

Nottingham

2.05 Jungle Jim

2.40 Times Edition NAP

3.15 Charlie Mason

3.50 Havana Run

4.25 Eton College

5.00 Roost

5.35 Equion

Lingfield

1.50 Laoisman

2.25 Boann

3.00 Zing Up

3.35 Belo Horizonte

4.10 Monkmoor Pip

4.45 Lord Melbourne

5.20 Tessy Lad

5.50 Intergalacticat

Beverley

2.15 Star Start

2.50 Middlesex

3.25 Pals Battalion

4.00 Korker

4.35 Arctic Sunrise

5.10 Ugo Gregory

5.45 Hostelry

Newcastle

4.55 Due Consideration

5.30 Geelong

6.00 Goblet of Fire

6.30 Eranthis nb

7.00 Africa Spirit

7.30 Teddy Brown

8.00 Rainbow Rain

8.30 Rebelle Lady