Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today’s races
Each day Marlborough brings you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.
From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered.
Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with “NB”.
Monday, September 25
Hamilton
1.45 Cosa Sara
2.20 Nominal Event
2.55 Chumbaa
3.30 Ayr Poet
4.05 Glendown
4.40 Global Spirit
5.15 Willingly
Leicester
2.05 Ceilidh
2.40 Without Flaw
3.15 Dosman
3.50 Sera Dawn
4.25 Doha NB
5.00 Spirit of Cahala
5.35 Believe You Me
Wolverhampton
4.55 Chiffa
5.30 tropical Air
6.00 Pen Portrait
6.30 Rewilding
7.00 Under Curfew
7.30 send In The Clouds
8.00 Tawtheef
8.30 Ticket To Alaska
Warwick
1.55 Hands Off
2.30 Allbetsoff
3.05 Glajou
3.40 Presenting Pete
4.15 Tikkinthebox
4.50 Chives
Marlborough Nap: Dosman, 3.15 Leicester
Whistler Nap: Nominal Event, 2.20 Hamilton
Tuesday, September 26
Nottingham
2.05 Jungle Jim
2.40 Times Edition NAP
3.15 Charlie Mason
3.50 Havana Run
4.25 Eton College
5.00 Roost
5.35 Equion
Lingfield
1.50 Laoisman
2.25 Boann
3.00 Zing Up
3.35 Belo Horizonte
4.10 Monkmoor Pip
4.45 Lord Melbourne
5.20 Tessy Lad
5.50 Intergalacticat
Beverley
2.15 Star Start
2.50 Middlesex
3.25 Pals Battalion
4.00 Korker
4.35 Arctic Sunrise
5.10 Ugo Gregory
5.45 Hostelry
Newcastle
4.55 Due Consideration
5.30 Geelong
6.00 Goblet of Fire
6.30 Eranthis nb
7.00 Africa Spirit
7.30 Teddy Brown
8.00 Rainbow Rain
8.30 Rebelle Lady
Marlborough Nap: Times Edition 2.40 Nottingham
Whistler Nap: Boann 2.25 Lingfield