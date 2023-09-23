Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today’s races
Following today’s racing tips? In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter?
Each day Marlborough brings you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.
From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered. Meanwhile, you can get the latest betting offers and free bets from the top bookmakers here.
Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with “NB”.
So come back every morning for Marlborough’s daily selection. Note, tomorrow’s tips will appear towards the bottom of the page. Good luck.
Saturday, September 23
Ayr
1.15 Isla Kai
1.50 Royal Rhyme
2.25 Gulliver
3.00 Raqiya
3.35 Orazio
4.10 City Burglar
4.45 Deputy
5.20 Vaynor
Newbury
1.30 Sense Of Duty
2.05 Valsad
2.40 Certain Lad
3.15 Matters Most NAP
3.50 National Interest
4.25 Captain Cuddles
5.00 Metal Merchant
Newmarket
1.40 Kitty Furnival
2.15 Five Towns
2.50 Capital Guarantee
3.25 Abate
4.00 Campaign Trail
4.35 Karat Karat
5.10 Eton Blue
Catterick
1.45 Line Sheet
2.20 Dr Foster
2.55 Wade’s Magic
3.30 Newport Bay
4.05 Big Cheese
4.40 Squeezebox
5.15 All Dunn
5.50 Liberty Breeze
York
2.00 Staincliff NB
2.35 Unlimited
3.10 Classy Boy
3.45 Lowton
4.20 Desperate Hero
4.55 Zimmerman
5.30 Sweet Fantasy
Wolverhampton
5.24 Nogo’s Dream
6.00 Lady Showcasing
6.30 Seax
7.00 Song Of Success
7.30 Bits And Bobs
8.00 Sea Urchin
8.30 White Umbrella
Marlborough Nap: Matters Most, 3.15 Newbury
Whistler Nap: Not So Sleepy, 2.05 Newbury
Sunday, September 24
Plumpton
2.00 Gozo
2.35 King of The Story
3.10 Proper Twelve
3.45 Pillar of Steel
4.20 Post No Bills
4.55 Easy Peasy
Hamilton
2.15 Blue Storm NAP
2.50 Aconcagua Mountain
3.25 Bringbackmemories
4.00 love Lies
4.35 The Gay Blade
5.10 Rory The Cat NB
5.40 Kells
Marlborough Nap: Blue Storm, 2.15 Hamilton
Whistler Nap: Kells, 5.40 Hamilton
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.