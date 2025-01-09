Markowski scores 28, Nebraska women top No. 21 Michigan State 85-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored a career-high 28 points and Nebraska got its first win over a ranked team, topping No. 20 Michigan State 85-80 on Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers made 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, 17 of 24 in the second half and 28 of 35 for the game while the Spartans were 14 of 19 for the game and had three players foul out.

Allison Weidner added 11 points and Britt Prince 10 for the Cornhuskers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight home games after losing three straight road games to ranked teams.

Julia Ayrault scored 21 points for the Spartans (12-3, 3-3), who have lost three of four since setting the school record with a 11-0 start. Theryn Hallock added 18 points and Grace VanSlooten had 12.

Michigan State scored the first 11 points of the game and led 21-15 after one quarter. Logan Nissley and Amiah Hargrove opened the second quarter with 3-pointers to pull the Cornhuskers into a tie and Alberte Rimdal followed with a 3 to put them up 24-23.

After Emma Shumate hit a 3 for the Spartans, Nebraska reeled off 15-straight points and led 43-33 at the half. Two free throws ended the Michigan State drought but the Spartans had six misses and four turnovers between field goals.

The Spartans shot 37.5% and had 13 turnovers.

Michigan State never got closer than nine — for 14 seconds — in the third quarter and Nebraska made enough free throws in the fourth to keep a lead of at least two possessions throughout the period.

Nebraska is at Rutgers on Sunday when Washington visits Michigan State.

The Associated Press