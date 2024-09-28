Marker's 3 TD passes help Delaware beat Sacred Heart 49-0

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Zach Marker threw three touchdown passes, Sean Wilson had two TD receptions in the third quarter, Jason Scott's strip-sack led to Ethan Saunders' 20-yard fumble return for a score and Delaware beat Sacred Heart 49-0 Saturday.

Marker threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Phil Lutz to open the scoring with 4:13 left in the first quarter and three plays later Saunders scooped up a fumble caused when Scott sacked Jon Michalski and rumbled for a TD to make it 14-0.

Saeed St. Fleur and Quincy Watson sandwiched a pair of 4-yard runs around a 7-yard TD pass from Marker to Caleb Fauria in the second quarter to make it 35-0 at halftime.

Wilson added scoring receptions of 4 and 27 yards — the latter of which was thrown by freshman Braden Streeter — in the third quarter. Streeter, who made his collegiate debut, finished 6-of-7 passing for 56 yards.

Sacred Heart (2-3) had 129 total yards.

The Associated Press