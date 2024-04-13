Mariners meet the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (7-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-8, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.40 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-1, 11.42 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -141, Mariners +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Seattle has a 4-4 record in home games and a 6-8 record overall. The Mariners have gone 1-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago is 7-6 overall and 2-5 on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.53 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 7-for-25 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has three doubles and a triple for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press