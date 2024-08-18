Mariners look to break 5-game slide, play the Pirates

Seattle Mariners (63-61, second in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (8-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Pirates: Jake Woodford (0-4, 5.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -157, Pirates +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 58-64 record overall and a 29-31 record at home. The Pirates have a 41-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has a 63-61 record overall and a 26-35 record on the road. The Mariners have a 39-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .283 batting average, and has 23 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-42 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh is second on the Mariners with 38 extra base hits (12 doubles and 26 home runs). Luke Raley is 7-for-25 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .260 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .182 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press