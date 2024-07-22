Mariners star Julio Rodríguez day-to-day with sprained ankle after crashing into outfield fence

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners star Julio Rodríguez is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle after crashing into the center-field fence Sunday while trying to catch a long drive hit by Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez.

Rodríguez grabbed his ankle in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field with Seattle athletic trainer Taylor Bennett and manager Scott Servais in the sixth inning.

The two-time All-Star and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year was replaced in center field by Victor Robles, who shifted over from right. Luke Raley moved from first base to right field, and Ty France entered the game at first.

The initial X-rays on Rodríguez’s ankle were negative, according to Servais, and the 23-year-old outfielder will likely undergo an MRI before returning to the lineup.

“He’s got a little bit of an ankle sprain there,” Servais said. “Right now what I’ve been told is it’s going to be day-to-day. We’ll see where it’s at there. So I think hopefully, knock on wood, we escaped something there — but what an effort.”

Alvarez ended up with an RBI triple and hit for the cycle in Seattle's 6-4 victory.

Rodríguez has taken off at the plate lately following a slow start to the season, batting .459 with four homers and eight RBI over his past 12 games, with a .524 on-base percentage and 1.389 OPS.

Shane Lantz, The Associated Press