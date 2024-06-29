Mariners host the Twins, look to continue home win streak

Minnesota Twins (45-37, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-37, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (7-6, 5.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (6-6, 3.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -116, Mariners -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Seattle has a 28-12 record in home games and a 47-37 record overall. The Mariners have hit 92 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Minnesota has a 45-37 record overall and a 22-21 record in road games. The Twins are 17-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .213 for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 8-for-31 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 13 home runs while slugging .478. Willi Castro is 15-for-40 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luke Raley: day-to-day (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (arm), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press