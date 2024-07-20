Mariners host Houston Astros, look to end home slide

Houston Astros (51-46, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-47, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (7-7, 3.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -117, Astros -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to break their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Houston Astros.

Seattle is 30-19 in home games and 52-47 overall. The Mariners rank 10th in the majors with 109 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Houston is 51-46 overall and 23-25 in road games. The Astros have gone 39-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 20 home runs while slugging .429. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .305 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 14-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (back), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press