Mariners host the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (39-48, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-41, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-7, 4.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-9, 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -149, Blue Jays +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Seattle has a 29-16 record in home games and a 48-41 record overall. The Mariners are 28-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto is 18-24 on the road and 39-48 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 25-43 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .247 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 9-for-37 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 16-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .173 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (forearm), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

