Mariners bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Seattle Mariners (9-10, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-4, 5.82 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -189, Rockies +156; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has gone 2-4 at home and 4-15 overall. The Rockies have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle has a 2-4 record on the road and a 9-10 record overall. The Mariners have hit 18 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has a .361 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has five doubles and two home runs. Elias Diaz is 13-for-38 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Polanco has three home runs for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 7-for-24 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .254 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press