Mariners aim to break slide in matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (65-64, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (64-64, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 5.01 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -157, Giants +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners look to stop their three-game skid when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Seattle has a 37-26 record at home and a 64-64 record overall. The Mariners are eighth in the AL with 143 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Francisco has a 27-36 record in road games and a 65-64 record overall. The Giants have a 48-24 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 27 home runs while slugging .436. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 20 home runs while slugging .442. Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Victor Robles: day-to-day (hip), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press