Mariners aim to break 5-game losing streak, take on the Astros

Houston Astros (52-46, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-48, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (9-4, 2.56 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -131, Astros +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners look to stop their five-game skid when they take on the Houston Astros.

Seattle has a 52-48 record overall and a 30-20 record at home. The Mariners have gone 25-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston is 52-46 overall and 24-25 in road games. Astros hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .265 batting average, and has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. Cal Raleigh is 11-for-40 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 52 RBI for the Astros. Jake Meyers is 7-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .221 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (back), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press