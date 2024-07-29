Mariners take 3-game road win streak into game against the Red Sox

Seattle Mariners (56-51, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-49, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-6, 2.72 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -127, Mariners +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 55-49 overall and 25-27 at home. The Red Sox are 42-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 56-51 overall and 25-28 in road games. The Mariners are 41-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 31 doubles, 12 triples and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 15-for-42 with three doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 10 doubles and 22 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .295 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press