Marcus Smith on online harassment: I remember one tweet that’s stayed with me... it’s the bad one

England's Marcus Smith has said he regrets not taking more time to focus on his mental health - Jeff Gilbert

It has never been anything less than brutal: a game in which being battered and bloodied is par for the course. Yet ahead of next month’s Six Nations, it is less rugby’s physical demands that are in the spotlight, but the psychological. In November, Owen Farrell announced that he would step back from captaining the England squad during the upcoming Test series in order to “prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing” – a disclosure that, once easy fodder for locker-room jeering, highlights the changing meaning of fitness in the ‘thug’s game’.

This softer side to the sport is laid bare in Full Contact, a new Netflix documentary series reliving 2023’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Its eight episodes chart the agony and ecstasy of the competition, along with players’ battle to keep their minds, as well as their bodies, in full working order.

“Rugby is a very physical sport – there’s a lot of big men doing it,” says Marcus Smith, the Harlequins playmaker this newspaper recently dubbed “rugby’s future”. “But I think the courageous ones are the ones who talk, the ones who express themselves, the ones who share their feelings, because it is very difficult,” he says.

Smith, 24, is among those leading the charge. Last month, he spoke of his regret at not taking time to “mentally recover” following England placing third in the World Cup; when we meet, he is sharp in a black suit and Dubai tan, fresh from a much-needed break. He has no qualms in sharing his struggles now, he says. “It’s only when you’re really vulnerable, you learn much more about your teammates, and you learn about yourself.”

Smith has said that breathing techniques have helped with his kicking - Warren Little/Getty

The physical relentlessness of training, slamming into opponents who are now on average 14kg heavier than players past, millions of fans tuning in globally and criticism flooding in round the clock on social media has pushed many in the sport to their limit.

Growing awareness over these challenges has, over the past five or six years, seen the introduction of mindfulness at the club level, where players are tasked with focusing on their breathing (something Smith says helps when it comes to goal kicks). There are sessions too with sports psychologists, which involve “getting things off your chest...You don’t want to carry any excess baggage; you want to be free,” says Smith.

While these efforts are welcome, they expose a curious dichotomy in the game – increased focus on protecting what is inside players’ heads, but seemingly not their heads themselves. No game – nor skulls – are immune from being bashed in scrums or high tackles; shirts are routinely doused in blood, props’ ears are looking ever less like parts of the human body. (In Full Contact, Andrew Porter, Ireland’s prop, jokingly describes his mangled right ear as “the good one”.)

Rugby journalist Sam Peters last year wrote in his book, Concussed: Sport’s Uncomfortable Truth, that the game – in its bid for more viewers and sponsorship deals after going professional in 1995 – had become “intolerably dangerous. Reckless even.” Now still, he says, “brain injuries continue to be mismanaged.”

Physically speaking, rugby is often compared to NFL – which in 2013 settled a $765 million (£603m) case with retired players who had begun suffering serious cognitive decline and claimed they had been misled over the long-term damage of head injuries. The NFL did not admit liability. Last month, a class action on behalf of nearly 300 rugby players suffering life-changing brain trauma was filed against the Rugby Football Union (RFU), Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and World Rugby, the game’s governing body. All three parties strongly reject those claims.

The subject features little in the documentary, billed as the successor to Netflix’s Emmy award-winning Formula 1: Drive to Survive – save for Sebastian Negri’s concussion during Italy v England. A blow to the Italy flanker’s head left him “knocked out cold”, choking on his own tongue, he says in the documentary with painful composure – an incident he cannot himself recall. Hard to hear too is Greta Franza Durante, his fiancée, telling him: “I thought you were dead.” Had it not been for Ellis Genge, England’s loosehead prop who saw something was amiss, remove Negri’s mouthguard and turn him onto his side, the outcome could have been altogether different, Negri reflects. “He saved my life.”

'He saved my life': England's Ellis Genge helps Sebastian Negri after the Italian was knocked out during a match in 2022

Still, in team talks soon afterwards, Full Contact shows some coaches pushing their players for “carnage; I want to see some violence.” Opponents, they are told, “f—ing get it.” Doesn’t the risk ever become too much? “It’s a dangerous sport, you’re risking injury every time you go out,” says Porter, 26. Top-level players are in “the best position,” he thinks, as their health and fitness needs are closely monitored – “but at the end of the day, some things are unavoidable in this sport, and unfortunately some players might have to retire early due to injury, and obviously we’ve seen concussions as well.” The dangers are “just something I’ve accepted, really, and it’s just the game I love,” says Porter.

That love of the game seems to run deep enough for many players to overlook potentially devastating consequences. For Genge, rugby “saved me from prison time, for sure…[It] saved me from just throwing my life away”. He will receive his 59th cap in England’s first Six Nations match against Italy on February 3 – an extra shot of confidence, perhaps, against the imposter syndrome “I’ve struggled with my whole life,” he says. The 28-year-old admits to “always feel[ing] the need to prove myself,” which growing up in Bristol saw him following “the wrong path numerous times. [I] did things I can’t speak about, chased that bad boy lifestyle” – including five arrests during his academy contract at Leicester Tigers, “most” of which were on assault charges.

“The more you play, the more popular you feel, so you feel like less of an imposter,” he says now (though seemingly still struggles with compliments, instantly batting away mine on his suit with the words: “you have to say that”). While it was “extremely uncomfortable in the beginning” to be open about his arrests, and struggle to fit into a sport dominated by people in an entirely different wealth bracket, and being held back by dyspraxia, “you sort of understand it’s a part of you in the end; it’s not something I try to shy away from as much now.” In fact, over the past 18 months, speaking out has become “not a calling, but it’s important to share those stories... I’ve seen the impact it has on people where I’m from.”

England prop Ellis Genge says rugby "saved me from prison time" - Jeff Gilbert

Along with the positives, there can also be a “negative impact” on the person bearing all, he says. The avalanche of messages players receive (in the documentary Blair Kinghorn, the Scotland fullback, says his inbox is exclusively made up of “old men telling me I’m s—e”) both “brings you up and brings you down as well,” Genge admits. Smith agrees, having had “a terrible experience” in his early dealings with online comments. Aged 18, adulation was pouring in – and “you get excited with all the praise, you probably let it get to you a little bit too much.” He scrolled through Twitter (now X) and was thrilled to see a glut of good comments, “but the one that stayed with me... it’s the bad one.”

He pays less attention to that now, he says, relying on his support network to pull him through in times of doubt. (He also credits them with helping his transition to adult life, which began with his missing bills “left, right and centre”.) Smith adds that he and his peers are “in a privileged position as professional rugby players that every single day, every single action is either scrutinised or praised”. Is that a privilege? “I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Genge admits he has struggled with imposter syndrome his whole life - Bradley Kanaris /Getty

As well as social media, newer to the game too are changing perceptions of masculinity, Porter says. In the past, it was hamstrung by “that traditional way of thinking – you’re a man, you should just deal with it. You should just get on with things, don’t tell anyone.” That outdated view of “how a man should be,” he adds, remains “incredibly important” to shift.

Porter lost his mother to breast cancer aged 12, and last year campaigned for better mental health awareness in schools (Genge also featured in an ad campaign around loss and self-care). “It hasn’t been easy, in a sense, to be so open about things,” he concedes. “It’s taken quite a while to try and really come to terms [with it], as well as to try and be able to put into words what I went through” – both to “the wider audience, or even people who know me”.

“It’s a dangerous sport, you’re risking injury every time you go out”: Ireland's Andrew Porter - Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

But it is meaningful for those in the sport to use their platform, he thinks. Fans “look up to [players] thinking: ‘Oh, they obviously have this great lifestyle… they’re living the dream.’ But in reality, everyone has their own struggles...We’re human as well,” says Porter. Though he was forced out of the 2022 competition due to injury, the “psychological battle is nearly the majority of what you’re doing when you’re in a game. If you’re not mentally tough in this sport, it can come back to bite you.”

The men are optimistic that change is afoot for the generations to come, in and out of the game. Genge has a three-year-old son, Ragh, and hopes that “I’ll build a relationship with him strong enough that if he ever did struggle with anything, he’d be able to come to me straight away, and he wouldn’t feel like he’s on his own. Because I feel like being alone in those situations is when people struggle the most.”

Full Contact begins on Netflix on January 24

