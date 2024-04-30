Marcus Rashford to PSG? Where Manchester United stars could end up in major summer clear-out

Manchester United are plotting a summer clear-out. The new hierarchy at Old Trafford are planning a major overhaul of the squad and there could be a number of high-profile departures.

The Telegraph has reported that United are prepared to listen to offers for the majority of their first-team squad in a bid to boost their transfer budget.

Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho are off-limits but United would consider offers for Marcus Rashford, though they are not actively seeking to sell the England forward despite his struggles this season.

Here, Standard Sport assesses where United could offload players to raise funds.

Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be weighing up a move for Rashford, as they look for a replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are looking at a number of options, including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and are considering whether Rashford could get back to his best in Ligue 1.

Rashford signed a new five-year contract worth £325,000 a week last summer and, if a move from PSG does not materialise, it is difficult to see another club affording him, especially given United are likely to demand more than £70million.

Casemiro

Casemiro’s nosedive in form has been one of the most damaging aspects of United’s failing season.

His options are constrained by his eye-watering wages, which are reported to be as much as £350,000 a week.

Saudi Arabia could be one of his only options unless Casemiro is willing to take a pay cut.

If the 32-year-old is, that could spark interest from clubs in Brazil.

Antony

The single worst decision of Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford was convincing the club to spend £86m on Antony.

The hot-headed, one-footed Brazilian has a moment of magic in him and is clearly talented, but United wingers need much greater consistency.

Antony and Jadon Sancho have been offered to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as United try to recoup some of the £155m they spent on the two forwards.

Ten Hag has been linked with a return to Ajax this summer and, if that happens, United might try and pack Antony off with him.

Clear-out: Antony, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could all leave Manchester United this summer (Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho

Sancho never did properly settle at United.

After a high-profile falling out with Ten Hag, he re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

The 24-year-old has three goals and two assists for Dortmund and will line up for them in their Champions League semi-final against PSG.

It seems unlikely Dortmund will be able to afford his transfer fee and wages, but a good end to the season could drum up some interest in him.

Again, the Saudi Pro League is an option but clubs in Europe could come calling.

Raphael Varane

Varane is one of the highest earners in the United squad on £340,000 a week and is set to leave on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

United have rejected the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months and he has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr have been linked with a move for Varane.

Others

Once a Premier League star with Tottenham, Christian Eriksen looks past it now and should be sold.

So should Donny van de Beek, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and whose United career has been a disaster for all parties.

Sofyan Amrabat will return to Fiorentina after his disappointing loan spell and Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams are both out of contract this summer.

Mason Greenwood is wanted by Juventus, who have made him one of their summer targets after 10 goals in 31 appearances on loan at Spanish side Getafe.