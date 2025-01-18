Marcus Rashford & four other unwanted Man Utd stars who could join Solskjaer at Besiktas

Marcus Rashford & four other unwanted Man Utd stars who could join Solskjaer at Besiktas

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in the coaching business after taking over Besiktas earlier this week.

The Turkish giants had a turbulent start to the season under the guidance of Giovanni von Bronkhorst who was shown the door in December. They currently find themselves 20 points adrift of league leaders Galatasaray who appear to be on their way towards successfully defending their crown.

So while rescuing Besiktas’ title hopes might be impossible at this stage, the fans will be hoping to see significant improvement with the Norwegian in charge.

The 51-year-old is making his return to management following a three-year hiatus that followed his Man Utd sacking. Nevertheless, the legendary striker can still work hand in hand with his former employers on the market.

According to The Mirror, Solskjaer could try to lure up to five Manchester United stars to Istanbul, which would certainly work in the Red Devils’ favour, as these players appear to be outside of Ruben Amorim’s project.

Five Man United players who could be useful for Solskjaer at Besiktas

Ole Gunna Solskjaer during his time as Man Utd boss (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The first name on the list is Victor Lindelof who is running on an expiring contract. The Swedish centre-back has attracted interest from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City, but a Turkish experience could be tempting at this stage of this career.

The same goes for the midfield duo of Casemiro and Christian Erkisken. At the age of 32, neither one is terribly old, and yet, they’ve been showing signs of a concerning physical decline.

The source also mentions Antony who is in dire need of a career revival after two-and-a-half forgettable years at Old Trafford. Real Betis are currently the favourites to land him, but the source suggests Besiktas as an alternative route.

Finally, the newspaper mentions Marcus Rashford who had his moments under Solskjaer’s tutelage. The Englishman has been reduced to an outcast at Ruben Amorim’s court, and his next destination remains anyone’s guess at this stage.