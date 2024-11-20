Marcus McGhee eyes Jose Aldo after Martinez's UFC 309 half-horse kicks

.

NEW YORK – Marcus McGhee beat Jonathan Martinez with a unanimous decision Saturday to close out the preliminary card at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Take a look inside the fight with McGhee, who won for the sixth straight time – but failed to get a post-fight bonus for the first time in his four-fight UFC run.

Marcus McGhee def. Jonathan Martinez

Result: Marcus McGhee def. Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: McGhee (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Martinez (19-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC)

Key stats: McGhee doubled up on Martinez in the striking department and threw more than twice as many strikes, as well.

McGhee on the fight's key moment

"Physically, I still feel pretty good. Obviously, the leg is a little bit beat up. Man, that guy kicks like a horse. I think he is a half horse, half man – I swear. You see those thighs on that guy, man? Super impressive. I feel like it's actually pretty good and he just landed one thing and was really accurate where he landed at. It was the same spot twice. And I was like, 'Gosh, man, I'm pretty good about taking that thing away, and you still found it, man.' Lucky enough, I kept finding that right hand, so it ended up paying off."

McGhee on where he'd love to fight

"I don't want to go to Brazil. Like (to fight) anybody – I don't want to. I'm sorry. There's some people are like, 'Yo, I want to go travel (to Brazil). Not me. Not me, man. I don't want to go travel over to Brazil and fight over there. I love Brazilians. That's all good and gravy. But man, I'm not trying to do all that.

"Japan – I will say that I just love the Japanese culture, so I would love to go to Japan. But that's about as deep as it gets. New York, it's already done. That's checked off the list. So honestly, Arizona. I want UFC to come back. I want a full turnaround. Let's fight in Arizona."

McGhee on what he wants next

"I wouldn't be surprised if they gave me Jose (Aldo). ... We're both right there next to each other in the rankings. He's a little bit older. I'm a little bit older. I wouldn't doubt that that'd be a fight that they make. ... Why don't we get Jose Aldo back in Arizona? That sounds good. That's asking a whole lot. And that's kind of disrespectful to that man. I don't know what. I'm talking about."

To hear more from McGhee, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

