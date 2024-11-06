Marco Baroni Urges Lazio To Avoid Mistakes vs Porto, Confirms Arsenal Loanee Will Start

Lazio coach Marco Baroni is hoping for a flawless display against Porto to maintain a perfect record in the Europa League.

Baroni Expects Daunting Task for Lazio

The Biancocelesti are leading the group-stage table with nine points from three fixtures, but they’ll be facing their toughest test thus far in the competition when they host Porto on Thursday night. In his pre-match press conference (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Baroni revealed he’ll be looking to deploy his best available squad while taking into account the players’ conditions.

We will try to field the best team, also considering the energy we expanded during the last matches. It’s an important, difficult and beautiful match, against a top international opponent. So we must deliver a high-level performance. We must not make any mistakes on the pitch. Porto is a team that you shouldn’t give any space to. Their history speaks for itself. We have to take advantage of the opportunity and build on our momentum. But we need a great performance, otherwise it’s difficult to earn a result.

Chance for Christos Mandas

The Biancocelesti boss hinted that Christos Mandas would start in goal instead of Ivan Provedel.

Regarding the goalkeepers, our Number One is Provedel. But when there’s a cup tie, we tend to give the others a chance, so I’ll make an assessment. We’ll see in the last training session, but there could be an opportunity for Mandas.

Nuno Tavares Unleashed

On the other hand, the 61-year-old was much more confident when asked about Nuno Tavares. The Portuguese is all set to start after skipping the Serie A contest against Cagliari due to a one-match ban.

Nuno Tavares will definitely take part. He didn’t play the last one due to suspension. I still have to think about the rest of the lineup, as we have a few small ailments. We have two games left before the international break, so the staff must pay maximum attention when it comes to managing the squad. I knew about Nuno’s qualities. We’re trying to maximize his potential, as we do with the rest of the players. If we can improve individual performances, then we’d also improve the team’s displays.

Lazio Players Already Adhering to Baroni’s Philosophy

Finally, Baroni is pleased that the squad has swiftly adopted his football philosophy and is already portraying it on the pitch.