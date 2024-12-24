Marchenko’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Canadiens 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored with 2:12 left in regulation, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Monday night for their second straight home win, rallying after blowing a pair of two-goal leads.

Dmitri Vorokov scored twice to extend his point streak to five games, and Kent Johnson added a goal. Jordan Harris netted his first goal for Columbus, while Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan each had three assists. Marchenko also had two assists.

Jet Greaves made 27 saves, as the Blue Jackets snapped a seven-game losing streak against Montreal dating to Nov. 23, 2022.

David Savard and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, and Lane Hutson scored to stretch his point streak to six games. Joel Armia also scored, Cole Caufield contributed two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 27 saves. Montreal had won three straight.

The Canadiens lost Patrik Laine early in the game. He logged 6:15 of ice time over six shifts but left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

TAKEAWAYS

Montreal: The Habs fought back after being down in the first two periods, but could not close the door. Trailing after the first period seems a sure sign the Canadiens are headed for a loss, as they are 0-11-1 when trying to come from behind.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets showed intensity early and late. Despite wasting a two-goal lead for the second consecutive game, they brought the crowd to its feet with a pair of third-period goals and late-game heroics from Greaves.

KEY MOMENT

Voronkov scored 14 seconds into a third-period power-play to pull Columbus even after it fell behind with Armia's goal 20 seconds into the last frame. Marchenko’s goal, his third point of the night, finally brought the win home.

KEY STAT

Marchenko extended his point streak to six games, and Werenski set a franchise record with points in 11 straight home games.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Boston Bruins on Friday.

Nicole Kraft, The Associated Press