March Madness: South Dakota knocks out No. 2 Baylor, becomes second No. 10 seed in Sweet 16

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·3 min read

Another Final Four favorite is out of the NCAA women's tournament field before the second weekend.

No. 10 South Dakota knocked out No. 2 Baylor, 61-47, on the Bears' home court to advance to the Wichita region semifinal. It's the Coyotes first Sweet 16 berth and was barely in doubt after a 16-4 lead through one quarter.

The Coyotes (29-5), which took down No. 7 Ole Miss in the first round, have not trailed in the tournament. They join Creighton, the 10 seed in the Greensboro region, in upending No. 2 seeds. Creighton also used 3-pointers and stiff defense to defeat No. 2 Iowa earlier Sunday.

No. 2 Texas dominated in a win against seventh-seeded Utah to reach the Spokane regional semifinal and UConn will play No. 7 seed UCF on Monday night in the Bridgeport region.

Baylor (28-7) trailed by double digits for much of the contest and lacked urgency in the final three minutes after they came within seven. The streak consecutive Sweet 16 berths ends at 12 for the Bears. It's their first season under head coach Nicki Collen, who took over for legendary Bears leader Kim Mulkey.

South Dakota controls from tip

South Dakota stormed out to an 11-0 lead hitting all four of its first shots — three from behind the arc — while the Bears turned it over 10 times. Baylor could never catch back up and scored a season-low four points in the first quarter. South Dakota led by 12 at the break and kept the same distance at half, 34-23.

The Coyotes offense hit half of their 16 3-pointers and not even a cold stretch through the fourth could end their March. The Summit League champions were led by a balanced attack from their "super" senior starters.

Center Hannah Sjerven scored a team-high 16 points and four of South Dakota's 10 steals. She added four rebounds and a block. Chloe Lamb added 15 points and was 3-of-6 from behind the arc. She added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. And Liv Korngable had 11 with a team-high five assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Baylor won the battle on the boards, 40-32, but it was the key defensive rebounds in the backend of the fourth quarter that helped South Dakota withstand the offensive draught. They had 10 steals to Baylor's four and had five fewer turnovers.

Baylor's offense struggles

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, the projected No. 1 WNBA pick by many, neared a double-double, but was not as effective as usual. She had 10 points (4-of-10) with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. She averaged 22.4 points and 11.6 rebounds and heated up in the backend of the season as she worked her way into the national player of the year discussion.

Queen Egbo led the Bears with 13 points and was the most efficient (6-of-7). Baylor was 17-of-54 (31.5%), a mark that dropped to 23% when Egbo's stats are taken out. No one outside of Egbo and Smith shot better than 30% and only Sarah Andrews hit more than two 3-pointers. They were 5-of-26 (19.2%).

From the tip, Baylor looked out of sorts and couldn't find any answer. It was a five-point game midway through the second quarter. Point guard Jordan Lewis hit a 3 that cut it the deficit to four at 2:45 of the second only to have Sjerven answer with her own on an assist by Korngable.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Houston overwhelms Illinois, heads to third-straight Sweet 16

    Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 5 Houston’s 68-53 win over 4 Illinois in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.