March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 predictions, NCAA bracket and schedule, how to stream

Men’s March Madness continues Thursday night with the first slate of Sweet 16 games. Two top seeds in action highlight tonight’s NCAA tournament schedule. No. 1 UConn and No. 5 San Diego State face off in a rematch of last year’s national championship game while No. 1 North Carolina takes on No. 4 Alabama.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness Sweet 16 schedule today

Here is the complete scoreboard for today’s Sweet 16 games.

What time does Sweet 16 start?

The first game, between No. 2 Arizona and No. 6 Clemson, tips off just after 7 p.m. EDT.

Here is Thursday’s full schedule Sweet 16 schedule.

How to watch Sweet 16 games 2024

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Men’s March Madness schedule

Here is the men's schedule:

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

The madness continues, and so does USA TODAY Sports' expert picks and predictions. Click here to see the selections for Thursday night's matchups.

