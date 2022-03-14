March Madness betting: 5 lessons from conference tourneys to guide your NCAA bets

Frank Schwab
·4 min read

Plenty of sports fans get into college basketball starting when the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

That's common, but plenty of hoops heads use the conference tournament week as a cram session for the March Madness exam. Every team that will play in the 68-team field was on stage last week in conference tournament play, and there are five key lessons from those games to take away before making NCAA tournament bets at BetMGM:

Betting Duke might be dangerous

Here was Duke's finish to the season: Get embarrassed on their home court by North Carolina, barely beat (and not cover against) a Syracuse team without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim in the ACC quarterfinals, barely beat (and not cover against) Miami in the semifinals, lose to Virginia Tech handily in the final. Duke clearly has the talent to make a long run. But there have been too many times this season in which the Blue Devils don't look like a title team. They should not have been a No. 2 seed, especially over Tennessee. Blindly betting the brand name might not work out well. There's just something off about this Duke team that is not short on NBA talent.

Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts during a loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament, heading into March Madness. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts during a loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament, heading into March Madness. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Injuries to Wisconsin and Baylor matter

Baylor and Wisconsin lost their first conference tournament games, with good reason. Baylor was without LJ Cryer, its leading scorer, due to a foot injury. The Bears also are without leading rebounder Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who is done for the season after a knee injury. Baylor went 8-4 down the stretch, lost to Oklahoma in its Big 12 tournament opener and seems vulnerable if Cryer doesn't come back.

Wisconsin had guard Johnny Davis, a national player of the year candidate, for its loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament. But Davis, who left the regular-season finale with an ankle injury, went 3-of-19 from the field. Maybe an ankle injury didn't have anything to do with it, but it seems like more than coincidence that Davis had his worst game of the season a few days after the injury. Davis might be back to full strength by Friday when the Badgers play, but it's something worth considering.

Tennessee took a big step forward

Tennessee came into conference championship week looking like a good team but not a title favorite. Then in the SEC tournament, they looked like a title contender. Tennessee beat Mississippi State by 13, upset Kentucky and then throttled a hot Texas A&M team by 15 in the title game. The Volunteers, who have a fantastic defensive team, have won 12 of 13 and after their SEC tourney title there should be a lot more faith in them making a deep run.

Iowa is coming on strong

Like Tennessee, Iowa's resume looks different after the Big Ten tournament. Iowa was on a nice run late, but didn't have a lot of quality wins. A win over Purdue in the title game helps resolve that issue. And now they've won nine of 10 with the only loss coming by two points at Illinois. Keegan Murray, while not exactly an unknown to college hoops fans, looked like a player who can carry his team through a tournament. Indiana got itself in the field and looks a lot more viable to win a game or two after a good showing in Indianapolis, but the story of the Big Ten tournament was Iowa going from a flawed middle seed (their defense is still suspect) to one that looks like it's peaking coming in to the Big Dance.

Three mid-majors that impressed

There are always a few teams from one-bid leagues who need to win their conference tournament to make the Big Dance, but once they get the auto bid they become serious threats to win some bets and make a run. Three mid-majors punched their ticket and looked the part of a first-round winner. Colgate, South Dakota State and Vermont were as good as advertised. Colgate and South Dakota State are the only teams in the nation shooting over 40 percent from behind the 3-point line. That gives them a shot to win at least one game this week. Vermont isn't quite that good from 3 but the Catamounts are really good on offense and have won 22 of 23. They were favored to win the America East and won the title game by 39 points. There could be a few double-digit seeds to win, and at least cover, in the first round, led by these three.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Will the Penguins push their limited chips all-in at the deadline?

    The Penguins have earned their chance to compete for a Stanley Cup again, so all eyes rest on GM Ron Hextall and how he'll help his team do just that.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.