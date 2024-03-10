March Madness automatic bids 2024: Who has clinched spot in men's NCAA Tournament?

Who has punched a ticket to the men's NCAA Tournament?

Over the next week, bubble teams will try to make their final cases to the tournament selection committee, but 32 conference tournament champions won't have to worry about hearing their names called on Selection Sunday. From March 9 up until hours before the bracket is revealed on March 17, teams across the country will battle to secure an automatic bid to the 68-team tournament by winning their conference tournaments.

Here are the teams who have clinched a spot in the 2024 edition of March Madness, and the last time they made an appearance in the tournament:

Ohio Valley Conference: Morehead State

Last appearance in NCAA Tournament: 2021.

Morehead State became the first team to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament after defeating Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference title game 69-55. The Eagles have secured the conference's automatic selection for the second time in four years. This will be their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance overall.

This post will be updated as more teams secure bids.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness auto bids: Who's clinched spot in men's NCAA Tournament?