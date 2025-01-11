March right back into action with first touch Brighton stunner 🚀

It's been a long road back to fitness for Brighton's Solly March.

Injured in October 2023 in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, the 30-year-old was subsequently found to have ruptured his cruciate ligament and suffered meniscus damage and needed two operations to rectify the problem.

March made his long-awaited return as a substitute for Brighton on December 27th, and almost marked that comeback with a goal against Brentford.

"I should have just gone with first instinct across goal," the winger told reporters after that game. "But if I get another one in a few weeks hopefully I'll take it."





He didn't even have to wait a few weeks, as just three minutes after coming on against Norwich in the FA Cup, he scored with a rocket of a shot that screamed into the top corner.

A sight for sore eyes for those Brighton fans.

📸 Alex Pantling - 2024 Getty Images