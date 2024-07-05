Marca: Newcastle ask after Arthur, but Roma, Everton and Napoli also interested

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Newcastle have asked after Juventus midfielder Arthur, but Roma, Napoli and Everton are also interested in the Brazil international.

Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Brazilian midfielder Arthur, who is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans despite a convincing loan spell at Fiorentina in 2023-24.

According to Marca, the midfielder’s positive performances in Florence have helped him attract interest from some Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Everton and Newcastle are said to be monitoring the former Barcelona midfielder, and according to the report, the Magpies have already inquired about the 27-year-old midfielder, one of the highest earners in Turin with a €9m-a-year salary including add-ons.

Daniele De Rossi’s Roma and Antonio Conte’s Napoli are also interested in the Brazilian, but according to Marca, the midfielder’s priority is a move to the Premier League.

Juventus haven’t yet received formal offers for the ex-Barcelona star, who still has two years left in his contract at the Allianz Stadium.