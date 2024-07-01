Marc Guiu explains decision to leave Barcelona for Chelsea

Marc Guiu has on Monday provided an explanation for his decision to depart Barcelona, for Premier League giants Chelsea.

After several weeks of speculation, confirmation of frontman Guiu’s Chelsea switch, of course, was finally forthcoming earlier today.

This comes after the Blues left their counterparts at the aforementioned Barcelona with no say in the matter, by way of activating the 18-year-old’s release clause.

Guiu has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst those of a Chelsea persuasion are no doubt hugely excited by the latest impressive addition to their side’s up-and-coming crop of young talent, those on the Barcelona side of things, on the other hand, have been left to wonder what might have been.

Guiu was long considered one of the standout talents in Catalunya’s capital, with his decision to move on having come as quite a shock.

The Spaniard rejected a contract renewal offer prior to his departure, with many having since been quick to suggest that his decision came for solely monetary reasons.

Speaking in the aftermath of his unveiling as a Chelsea player being confirmed, Guiu, in turn, was drawn on the exact reasoning behind his move to west London.

And the young goalscorer was adamant that it was a combination of the trust placed in him, as well as the project being built at Chelsea, which proved to be decisive:

“My main reason for wanting to sign for Chelsea was the football and sporting project the club is offering me here”. “I feel the trust everyone who works at the club is putting in me. The plan here is exciting”.

Conor Laird | GSFN