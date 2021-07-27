Reports: Golden Knights trading Marc-Andre Fleury to Blackhawks

Marc-Andre Fleury has reportedly been traded to Chicago. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Twist the dagger.

According to reports, the Vegas Golden Knights are trading face of the franchise and reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Marc-Andre Fleury, to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for nothing but available cap space.

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

It's an unfortunate end in Vegas for Fleury, who did so much for the four-year-old franchise after being selected in the expansion draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2017. He won 145 games split between the regular season and playoffs in his four seasons, leading the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in their inaugural season.

Fleury proved to be indispensable to Vegas's success this past season, handling most of the responsibilities in the crease despite being shopped following the acquisition of Robin Lehner. He was named the league's top netminder for the very first time in his 17 seasons based on his brilliant regular season, fashioning a .928 save percentage in 36 starts.

He was also the lead option in the postseason, helping the Golden Knights return to the NHL semifinal before tripping up versus the Montreal Canadiens.

In a perfect world, the Golden Knights would surely prefer to keep both Fleury and Lehner, who combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy last season as the league's most efficient goaltending duo. But with handcuffing cap inflexibility and serious roster issues, it no longer seemed tenable for Vegas to carry two netminders at a total cap hit of $12 million, prompting the move to Chicago.

The Blackhawks aren't supposed to be true contenders next season, however they have made a few splashy offseason moves, namely acquiring Seth Jones. It's also expected that Jonathan Toews will return after a season spent addressing health issues.

That said, it's possible Fleury never makes it there.

One thing to watch here: there were rumblings Marc-Andre Fleury might choose to retire if traded from Vegas — for family reasons. Not certain how it will all play out. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 27, 2021

What a shame that would be.

Vegas, meanwhile, is believed to be in agreement on a significant pay increase for defenseman Alec Martinez, so much of the cap savings will be devoted to that. The Golden Knights also have to broker an agreement with newly-acquired former top-two draft selection Nolan Patrick, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers, by way of the Nashville Predators through trade.

Even so, management should still have the ability to make a free-agent splash with the $7 million owed to Fleury now off the payroll.

