Maple Leafs sign defenceman Tanev to six-year, US$27-million contract

TORONTO — Chris Tanev is set to play in his hometown.

The veteran defenceman and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a six-year, US$27-million contract Monday about 90 minutes before the opening of NHL free agency.

The 34-year-old blueliner, whose deal is worth $4.5 million per season, had two goals and 19 points in 75 games in 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

His true value, however, comes at the other end of the rink in a shutdown role as a tenacious defender where Tanev is known for putting his body on the line blocking shots.

"Always trying to win," Tanev said of where that desire comes from. "I've had that in my life the whole time. I have two younger brothers. We grew up battling against each other.

"That's all we did."

His rights were acquired by Toronto from Dallas on Saturday for a minor-league forward on an expiring contract and a 2026 seventh-round pick to get a head start on negotiations.

"A team with elite talent, some of the best players in the world," Tanev said of the Leafs roster that includes Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. "They've had a ton of regular-season success. Been impressive watching their top-end guys."

The undrafted Tanev has 33 goals and 190 points in 792 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks, Flames and Stars. He's added 13 points (one goals, 12 assists) in 60 playoff contests.

"I'm a Toronto kid," Tanev said. "Definitely excited to raise my family here."

The right-shooting blueliner looks set to partner with Morgan Rielly, who he skated alongside at the 2016 world championships, as part of a blue-line corps that general manager Brad Treliving saw as a point of emphasis this summer.

"Great player, great person," Tanev said of Rielly. "We got along well. Talked to him over the day and a half about his thoughts of playing with me.

"That can potentially be a good fit."

The Leafs also got to work on their crease combination, extending goaltender Joseph Woll on a three-year, $10.98-million deal that begins in 2025-26.

Woll, who has dealt with a series of injuries throughout his career, went 12-11-1 last season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

He was outstanding in winning Game 5 and Game 6 of Toronto's first-round playoff series after the Leafs fell behind the Boston Bruins to force Game 7 this spring.

But the 26-year-old hurt his back in the final seconds of Game 6 and was forced to miss the series clincher. Ilya Samsonov started the final, which Toronto lost 2-1 in overtime.

Woll, who was selected 62nd overall at the 2016 draft, owns a record of 21-13-1 with one shutout, a .912 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA in 36 career regular-season games.

He's 3-2 in the playoffs in seven appearances, sporting a .933 save percentage and a 1.78 GAA.

The Leafs also made two moves Sunday, re-signing winger Max Domi and defenceman Timothy Liljegren.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press