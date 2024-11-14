Maple Leafs rally to beat Capitals 4-3 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch Marner tied it in the final minute of the third period, John Tavares scored the overtime winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

William Nylander sparked the comeback with his goal with 4:09 left and set up Marner’s 6-on-4 power play goal with 47.8 seconds left in regulation with goaltender Joseph Woll pulled for an extra attacker and Washington’s Nic Dowd in the penalty box. Nylander’s heroics came 24 hours after his turnover on the first shift put the Leafs on track to a dud of a shutout loss at home against Ottawa.

The Capitals led 3-1 on goals by Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas before a turnover by Tom Wilson ended with Nylander beating Logan Thompson. Dowd’s penalty became one mistake too many, and Washington lost for just the fifth time in 15 games this season.

Woll stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced to help Toronto bounce back. Thompson had 31 saves and lost for the first time since Washington acquired him from Vegas last summer.

RED WINGS 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Simon Edvinsson scored 1:30 into overtime, and Detroit beat Pittsburgh.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Jonatan Berggren also scored, and Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots in his 250th career win.

Kane scored during a power play in the second. It was his first goal since Oct. 24 and his third on the season.

Anthony Beauvillier and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Beauvillier also scored during Monday night’s 7-1 loss to Dallas.

In a pregame ceremony, the Penguins celebrated Evgeni Malkin scoring his 500th career goal on Oct. 16 against Buffalo.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who spent two seasons with the Red Wings, made 28 saves for Pittsburgh.

UTAH 4, HURRICANES 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored his second goal of the game to cap Utah’s three-goal flurry in a 2 1/2-minute span of the third period in a victory over Carolina.

Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Utah, which won at home after losing three of four on the road. Michael Kesselring had two assists and Karel Vejmelka had a career-high 49 saves to get his first win in five games.

Martin Necas scored for Carolina, which lost for just the second time in 11 games and ended a streak of nine straight games with at least four goals. Pyotr Kochetkov gave up three goals on 18 shots before he was replaced after giving up Sergachev’s goal that made it 3-1 at 7:11 of the third period. Spencer Martin stopped two of the three shots he faced.

Vejmelka had 15 saves in the first period, 16 in the second and 18 in the third.

McBain started the outburst at 5:09 of the third, and Bjugstad capped it 17 seconds after Martin came on.

The Associated Press