Maple Leafs' Matt Murray exits morning skate with injury

Matt Murray has been trusted with solidifying the Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltending after he was acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in July. (Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray left Saturday’s morning skate with a groin injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed.

Murray left minutes into Saturday’s skate and consulted with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford before leaving the ice.

Sheldon Keefe: Matt Murray had some discomfort in his groin. Too early to determine what-ifs, still being assessed. — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) October 15, 2022

Keefe told reporters it’s too early to determine Murray’s long term prognosis, but he’s being evaluated. Ilya Samsonov will almost certainly get the start against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night as a result.

This development calls into question who the Leafs can call up on an emergency basis. Erik Kallgren was injured in a start for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, and because the Maple Leafs have undertaken 50 professional contracts, they can’t add a new one.

Denis Hildeby is currently in Sweden. Joseph Woll is recovering from shoulder surgery. Toronto has been haunted by emergency goalies before, but this may be their only option to back up Samsonov, if Murray isn’t cleared to play.

I didn’t think we would be talking about U SPORTS goalies for the Leafs in the first weekend of the season.



But here we are.



If Matt Murray is injured, expect one of U of T’s Jett Alexander/Rayce Ramsay or TMU’s Kai Edmonds/Ryan Dugas to get a call. https://t.co/gIssLbLpPH — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) October 15, 2022

Murray started the Leafs' first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens, making 23 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Bell Centre.

We’ll see how this story develops, but the Maple Leafs are currently running thin between the pipes ahead of the latest instalment of the Battle of Ontario.

More from Yahoo Sports