  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Maple Leafs enjoying same sort of success behind Auston Matthews' legendary run

Justin Cuthbert
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Auston Matthews
    Auston Matthews
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

If there's something specific tickling the brain of Auston Matthews, and spurring him along through this late-season scoring binge, it's not totally clear what that is.

The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar sniper was pressing hard for 50 goals last week, however that feat seemed hardly fulfilling. Breaking Rick Vaive's single-season franchise record of 54 goals only a few nights later offered a moment worth enough to stop and savour, but that, too, appeared to be just another checkpoint on the path to where he's trying to go.

This week we'll see how he responds to hitting 50 (and 51) goals in 50 games, and becoming the first player to do so at any point in a season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

Though I doubt that's where it ends.

It's possible he's aiming to eliminate any doubt in the minds of major award voters in a competitive race toward the league's Most Valuable Player. If 60 goals and a second consecutive Rocket Richard Trophy is persuasive, 65 goals — and matching or surpassing the modern-day mark set by Alexander Ovechkin — should be considered unassailable.

With 58 goals heading into Tuesday's tilt with the Buffalo Sabres, the fact that 70 goals is still on the table with 10 games remaining — and after losing five through injury and suspension — is outrageous.

Auston Matthews&#39; individual success has overshadowed just how special this season has been for the Maple Leafs. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images)
Auston Matthews' individual success has overshadowed just how special this season has been for the Maple Leafs. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the many carrots dangling in front of him, Matthews appears to determined to take this as far as he possibly can. His teammates are clearly on board with that; it's been both verbalized and demonstrated tacitly in their continued efforts to administer him the puck.

"He's doing something special right now and to be a part of it is a lot of fun," Morgan Rielly said Saturday night after a 3-2 win over Montreal.

"You just want to support him. He's doing his best to help the team, so when he's playing like this you just want to find him, support him, and keep it rolling."

While what Matthews has done over the last few months is unprecedented in the modern NHL, there's an easy comparison to draw when assessing the situation that he and the Maple Leafs find themselves in. At this time last season, the Edmonton Oilers were working hard to accentuate their best player when Connor McDavid was chasing the 100-point mark in a 56-game campaign.

It seemed priorities shifted for the Oilers at that time. Rather than eke out close decisions and otherwise unimportant victories with a postseason spot comfortably locked up in the one-time-only North Division, the Oilers seemed focused on opening things up for their captain. It unsurprisingly seemed to bring out the best of Edmonton, which won 10 of its last 14 games behind 36 points from McDavid.

The Leafs are achieving the same sort of success through their own legendary individual run. But despite an uptick in shots from Matthews, and perhaps some situational deferral from his teammates, head coach Sheldon Keefe doesn't see a team making concessions for its star. Instead, all the things he has preached about winning hockey is what is putting Matthews in a position to soar to new heights, and by extension achieve team success.

"For good reason, we're celebrating Auston, and we're celebrating the run that Mitch (Marner) is on here, and what those guys are doing, but there are a ton of good things happening around our team, and all throughout our lineup."

Keefe isn't wrong.

In fact, Matthews' run, and the oxygen he's consuming in the marketplace, is distracting from what has been the greatest campaign in the 105-season history of the organization — and one not being driven exclusively by its stars. With 100 points through 72 games, the Maple Leafs are three wins — or six points — away from setting a new franchise record for points in a season and have the outstanding runway to set the sort of bar which will be incredibly difficult to match.

Just like Matthews.

The key difference is that what the star sniper is doing will be openly discussed, while anything related to team — or, more specifically, coach — will be shelved.

"We don't talk about those things," Keefe said Saturday, when asked if the same incentives exist for both himself and the team. "It's all about preparing for the playoffs for us, but part of preparing for the playoffs is being at our best every game. There's only one way that we play that allows us to succeed: a high level of competitiveness, a high level of structure, a high level of execution.

"Those things we want to bring no matter what. We think good things are going to happen to our individual players when we play like that. Good things are going to happen to our team."

The Maple Leafs are almost assuredly going to finish second — behind the Florida Panthers and ahead of both the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning — in the Atlantic Division with in excess of 110 points, but there is plenty to play for at both the individual and team level over the final three weeks of the season.

For Matthews, there might be a specific number, or award, in mind.

For the coach, it remains completely open-ended.

"Let's just keep building," Keefe said.

"However it sorts out in the end— let's do all that we can to put ourselves in the best position possible both in the standings and in the confidence of our team."

Fortunately for Matthews and the Maple Leafs, success is inextricably linked.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Ontario in sixth COVID wave, hospitalizations likely to rise -official

    However, Moore said a rise in infections was not unexpected as authorities lifted health restrictions after impact from the original Omicron variant started to wane, adding that Ontario now had tools, such as antiviral pills for COVID, to manage the impact on its health case system. "Antiviral treatments, including the oral antiviral Paxlovid can help to reduce hospitalizations, protect hospital capacity, and protect patients at high risk of severe health outcomes," Moore said.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game