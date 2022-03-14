Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was suspended two games for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the head during Sunday's Heritage Classic.
Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period. Matthews was assessed a minor penalty.
— Tony X (@soIoucity) March 13, 2022
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
