Leafs, NHL star Auston Matthews signs deal with Logan Paul, KSI's 'Prime' drink company

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is the latest star athlete to link up and sign with Prime Hydration, a company founded by popular Youtube personalities Logan Paul and KSI.

The new deal was announced by the company on Wednesday. Matthews is the first NHL player to sign with Prime.

The 26-year-old does join a roster filled with superstars from other sports, however, like Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, and Aston Villa Women’s and Switzerland national team forward Alisha Lehmann.

In addition to individual athletes, Prime has also established sponsorships for Premier League club Arsenal, the entire UFC, La Liga club FC Barcelona, and was heavily featured in a Super Bowl LVII commercial earlier this year. KSI also appeared at WWE’s Wrestlemania in a giant Prime bottle costume next to Logan Paul before his match.

Matthews becomes the latest addition to Prime's star-studded athlete roster. (Photo via X/PrimeHydrate)

It has not been a long time for Prime — the first product was introduced just 21 months ago in January 2022 — but the company has risen to astronomical levels in popularity in that short span.

For Matthews, his latest sponsorship opportunity has him just a little bit excited.

"I've always tried to pick and choose and be comfortable with the product, the company," Matthews said Wednesday, via The Hockey News. "It was nice to have something like this come along and it seems like a cool opportunity, so I'm excited about it."

Along with Prime, Matthews has banked a wide array of endorsements that includes RBC and BET99. In addition to the company deals, Matthews signed a brand new four-year, $53-million contract with the Leafs in August that made him the highest-paid player in the league on an average annual basis at $13.25 million.