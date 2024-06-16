How many times have England won the Euros?

For decades, optimistic English supporters have staunchly believed that football, when international tournament comes around, is coming home.

The phrase wasn't popularised until the mid-90s, with England, back then, merely enduring "30 years of hurt". That pain has since perpetuated, and the hope has so often killed.

There have been sombre days and bleak eras, but the Three Lions, for the most part, have been blessed with a squad capable of winning - let alone competing for - the sport's most lucrative honours. However, an absence of silverware means the heroes of '66 continue to be venerated as the sole providers of English success on the grandest stage.

England's maiden entry into the European Championships arrived two years after Sir Bobby Moore held the Jules Rimet aloft, and false dawns have followed ever since.

Here's a rundown of England's Euros history.

Have England won the European Championship?

Just in case you hadn't gauged the answer already, we'll clarify: No.

England have come despairingly close to becoming European champions, but they squandered their best chance so far on home soil at the delayed Euro 2020 - which took place the following year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Three Lions played the majority of their matches at Wembley, beat the old enemy on the way, and took a 1-0 lead over Italy in the final before losing on penalties.

Penalty heartbreak denied England amid the nostalgic euphoria of Euro 96, succumbing to Germany from 12 yards in the semi-finals.

They also finished third in 1968, although just four teams were competing. Sir Alf Ramsey's world champions lost to Yugoslavia before beating the Soviet Union in the third-place play-off.

England's history in the European Championship

England's maiden Euros berth arrived eight years after the very first iteration of the tournament in 1960. Sir Alf's World Cup holders were one of four teams that competed at the 1968 European Championship, but they failed to add the European crown to their haul as they were beaten in the semi-finals by Yugoslavia.

Goals from Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst meant they did at least finish third at the Soviet Union's expense.

The tournament has evolved drastically from its primitive but pure formative days, with the eventual champions in 1968, Italy, progressing into the final via a coin-toss. They the beat Yugoslavia in the final after a replay.

England wouldn't return to the Euros until 1980, enduring a miserable tournament in Italy as they failed to get out of the group. Premature exits followed at Euro 88 and 92 with the English supporters having a far greater impact off the pitch than the players had on it.

Thus, expectations were oddly fairly tame heading into Euro 96 held on English shores. However, it didn't take long for the nation to be swept up by Euros fever. The tournament itself was pretty drab and England were very hot and cold, but Paul Gascoigne's iconic solo goal against Scotland and the Three Lions' collective brilliance in a 4-1 win over the Dutch have been etched permanently in English footballing consciousness,

A cathartic penalty shootout win over Spain meant they advanced into the semi-finals against Germany, but England endured a familiar fate as they lost to the perfect Germans on penalties. A winnable final against an overachieving Czech Republic side would've followed.

Euro 2000 was dire, but an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney galvanised the nation four years later in Portugal. Many claim this star-studded England side, one inspired by a fearless teen, to be the best in generations, yet they succumbed to the hosts, again on penalties, in the quarter-finals after Rooney limped off injured 30 minutes in.

It was the turn of Italy to beat an okay England team in the last eight on penalties at Euro 2012 before Iceland inflicted the greatest humiliation in the country's modern footballing history at Euro 2016. The Three Lions were stunned in the last 16 by the sparsely populated nation, although Gareth Southgate has since overseen an upsurge with a mightily talented group of players.

Southgate's England reached World Cup quarter- and semi-finals; losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in between.

England predictions at Euro 2024

Despite losing their final game heading into the Euros for the first time since 1968, there are still high expectations for England at Euro 2024.

They've been drawn into a group they should win, and their path throughout the knockout stages, should they top Group C, isn't particularly daunting until the semi-finals, where France are likely to await.

The Three Lions' attacking talent is supreme, although Southgate's side has evolved considerably from previous tournaments. There are questions over Declan Rice and John Stones' partners, as well as the fitness of Luke Shaw, such an integral part of Southgate's England, at left-back. Defensive solidity has laid the foundations for their recent success at major tournaments and it'll be interesting to see how a new-look backline will fare in Germany this summer.

Once again, England are regarded as one of the favourites, but whether or not they break their duck remains to be seen.