How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Postseason format for 2024 season

The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, and all 32 teams will spend the next four months trying to make the playoffs and capture a Super Bowl title.

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to become the first NFL team to win three-straight Super Bowls while the rest of the field will try to dethrone the dynasty. While it's easy to make predictions and have belief some teams are capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the NFL regular season is a grueling, 18-week grind where anything can happen from September to January. But with the season ready to kickoff, here's a look ahead of what the 2024 NFL playoffs look like and the path toward Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

A total of 14 teams — seven from the AFC and seven from the NFC — make the playoffs. The field is made up the four division winners (North, South, East and West) and three wild card teams (best record of teams that didn't win division).

What is the postseason format?

With seven teams on each side of the bracket, the No. 1 seed in each conference — division winner with best record — gets a first-round bye while the rest of the field plays in the wild card round. The first round of the postseason in the AFC and NFC looks like:

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed : Second-best record among division winners hosts team with the third-best record among wild-card teams.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed : Third-best record among division winners will host a game against the team with the second-best record among wild-card teams.

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed: Fourth-best record among division winners will host a game against the team with the best record among wild-card teams.

The No. 1 seed will play the lowest-seeded team in the divisional round, leaving the other two winners in each conference to play against each other. The two divisional winners in each side will play in the AFC and NFC championship game, with those winners playing in the Super Bowl for the title.

NFL playoff schedule for 2024 season

Exact dates and kickoff times for the postseason will be revealed once the field is set.

Wild card round: Jan. 11-13 (six games)

Divisional round: Jan. 18-19 (four games)

AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 26 (two games)

Super Bowl 59: Feb. 9

