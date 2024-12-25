As back-to-back Super Bowl champions holding the NFL's best record in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on "dynasty" status. But how many Super Bowls has the franchise won in total?

Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1966, the Chiefs have won four Super Bowls. Their first came in Super Bowl 4 after the 1969 season, and their most recent was last year's, in Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City is also among favorites to win it all again this year. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, though the Green Bay Packers won an NFL championship after the 1965 season and two straight Super Bowls after the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

Here's what to know about the Chiefs' championship history:

How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls in franchise history, including two in the last two seasons.

Kansas City won its first Super Bowl championship in franchise history in Super Bowl 4, beating the Minnesota Vikings after the 1969 season. The Chiefs didn't even appear in another Super Bowl until 50 years later.

In 2019, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 to win their second Lombardi Trophy. Three years later, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, then followed that up with a second straight Super Bowl win in 2023. Kansas City is the reigning Super Bowl champion after their overtime win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

With their four Lombardi Trophies, the Chiefs are tied with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers for fifth of all NFL teams in Super Bowl wins. The New England Patriots (6), Pittsburgh Steelers (6), 49ers (5) and Dallas Cowboys (5) each have more.

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins?

The Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins with six.

Pittsburgh and Dallas have the unique distinction of playing each other more than any other team combination in Super Bowl history with three matchups.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins: How many do they have?