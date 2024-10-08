How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies-Mavericks preseason box score

The Zach Edey era began on Monday with preseason NBA action. The Memphis Grizzlies opened training camp play versus the Dallas Mavericks. And the big question was how the rookie big man would play.

Edey dealt with a nagging ankle injury in summer league play this summer. He premiered on July 8 and had a nice start, scoring 14 points along with 15 rebounds and four blocks. However, he tweaked his ankle and missed time before again playing ten days later on July 18.

He would play nine minutes in that game and net six points and three rebounds before leaving early. Unfortunately, that would be it for his summer league.

Nearly three months later and the anticipation was palpable. Here is how Edey performed in his preseason debut vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Grizzlies' Zach Edey (14) takes part in a three-point shooting contest during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Zach Edey stats tonight vs. Mavericks

Points: 6

FG: 3-for-4

Rebounds: 7

Assists: 0

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 3

Fouls: 5

Minutes: 18

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zach Edey points tonight: Grizzlies-Mavericks NBA preseason stats