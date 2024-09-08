How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? She's closing in on rookie scoring record

A second-half comeback from Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever ignited a thrilling finish inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Dream, 104-100, in overtime.

For the majority of the first half and beginning of the second half, it appeared Atlanta would get its first win against Indiana. Despite the Fever shooting the ball well, they couldn't take care of the ball and had 12 turnovers after two quarters while the Dream only had one. Atlanta then surged out of halftime to take a 16-point lead and the Fever looked deflated.

Indiana then flipped the switch to get back into the game. Atlanta retook control and strengthened its lead to nine points in the fourth, but the Fever responded again to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the extra period, both teams traded buckets until the Dream couldn't get the ball in the basket in the final minute. They had to start fouling, and Clark knocked down free throws to seal the season sweep over Atlanta, taking all four games against the Eastern Conference foe.

Rhyne Howard had a game-high 36 points, but Aliyah Boston had another dominating game to propel an Indiana victory. She finished with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, owning the post.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever drives against Jordin Canada of the Atlanta dream in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 8, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caitlin Clark stats vs. Dream

Sunday was the first overtime game for Clark and the Fever this season, and the rookie sensation finished with 26 points, 12 assists and five rebounds for her 14th double-double this season, a franchise record. While Clark had another solid outing, she contributed to most of the team turnovers. He nine turnovers was the most she's committed since she turned it over 10 times in her debut game.

Clark entered the day third on the WNBA rookie scoring list with 666 points this season, needing 17 points to pass A'ja Wilson's 682 points she scored in her debut season in 2018. After Sunday, Clark has 692 points.

Now, Clark is only behind Seimone Augustus' 744 points that she scored in 2006. Augustus did it in 34 games with the Minnesota Lynx and Clark just played her 36th game, but the 2024 No. 1 pick will have the opportunity to claim the record.

Indiana has four games left this season, and since Clark is 52 points away from the rookie record, she'll need to average 13 points per game to finish off the season. She has pretty much wrapped up the Rookie of the Year award, but she has a solid chance to make more history after she already claimed the rookie assist record. Clark averages 19 points per game this season and she's scored at least 13 points in 29 of her 36 games this year.

Indiana has already clinched a playoff spot and remains the No. 6 seed in the playoff standings. The Fever will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Indiana will again play Las Vegas at home on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark points: Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream stats