How many points did Caitlin Clark score? WNBA All-Star records double-double in loss

On the same night she was named a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her career, Caitlin Clark struggled from the field, shooting just 4-of-12, including 1-of-7 from deep, scoring 13 points in the Indiana Fever’s 88-69 loss to the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas led all scorers with 34 points, a season high for the seventh-year guard. A’ja Wilson had 28, nine rebounds and five blocks. Kelsey Mitchell, who was also named to the All-Star team, led the Fever with 23 points.

In what’s become a regular occurrence when Clark comes to town, the Aces moved their game to a bigger arena — in this case, T-Mobile Arena — to accommodate ticket demand. The Aces regularly sell out Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, which holds around 12,000. On Tuesday night, 20,366 people turned out to watch Indiana vs. Las Vegas. It was the fifth-biggest crowd in WNBA history and the largest since 1999.

After the Fever lost to the Seattle Storm, 89-77, on June 27, Fever coach Christie Sides said Caitlin Clark needs to shoot at least 15 times a game; she didn’t get that number against the Aces. She didn’t score her first field goal until there was 2:24 left in the first half. She hit her first 3-pointer with 4:10 to play in the third quarter.

But she was her usual balanced self, dishing 11 assists — including a sweet behind-the-back pass in the lane that Aliyah Boston scored on — and grabbing six rebounds. She also nabbed a steal. Clark finished with six turnovers.

Boston, another All-Star, also had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana next hosts the New York Liberty on July 6, with tip set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

