How many points did Caitlin Clark score in WNBA All-Star Game?

Caitlin Clark added another first to her growing list of them as a WNBA rookie, starting the All-Star Game Saturday.

Clark, who played alongside Angel Reese after the pair became the first rookie duo to be named to the All-Star team since 2014, set a rookie record for assists in the game with 10. She didn't fare as well on the scoreboard, however.

Clark scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes on the Footprint Center floor in Phoenix.

Reese fared better, becoming the first rookie with a double-double in the game, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Before the game, Clark indicated she wasn't nervous.

“I don’t get nervous for any game. I think more so just excitement more than anything,” Clark said. “There’s been a build-up to finally get to the game, because you are here all weekend and have so many events to go to and so many things to do. Everybody is just ready to play the game.”

What everybody may not have been ready for was the result: Team WNBA beat Team USA, 117-109.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark stats tonight: What top pick did in WNBA All Star Game